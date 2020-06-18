Seven Sulphur athletes were listed on the Class 3A team when the Oklahoma Track Coaches Association announced the 2020 All-State track teams last week.
Although the spring championships and most of the season was canceled, coaches wanted to find ways to honor the athletes according to OTCA president Terry Neal said.
The Sulphur All-Staters include male athletes John Farrell, Tavious McDonald and Kyle Stephenson. The three Lady Bulldog All-Staters are Faith Howe, Payton James and MaKella Mobly.
Following is the entire list of OTCA All-State players:
CLASS 6A
BOYS
James Bourdreaux, Bartlesville; Gabe Cantu , Tulsa Union ; Peyton Cook, Tulsa Union; Jacob Cordova, Moore; Kolby Crum, Moore; Josh Dill, Tulsa Union; Andrew Ely, Bartlesville; Chauncey Fourte, Broken Arrow; Anthony Garrett, Bartlesville; Mason Givens, Tulsa Union; Spencer Hales, Bartlesville; Brandon Knight, Moore; Seth Long, Bartlesville; Tristen Plumlee, Mustang; Carlos Soto, Moore; Cody Tate, Bartlesville
GIRLS
Nikkita Addy, Moore; Kyra Choice, Tulsa Union; Rachel Freeman, Moore; Elena Fries, Bartlesville; Avril Martin, Moore; Auryana Johnson, Broken Arrow; D’Sani Levy, Enid; Kayla McClellan, Tulsa Union; Ciarra Norris, Moore; Maria Wright, Moore
CLASS 5A
BOYS
Jared Cheatwood, Tecumseh; Jaxon Day, Tecumseh; Ryland Gray, Tulsa Kelley; Isiah Marris, Durant; Clayton Rackley, Tecumseh; Luke Riley, Vinita; Alex Schovance, Tecumseh; Quentin Skinner, Claremore; Jack Vincent, Claremore
GIRLS
Sydney Callender, Claremore; Cassandra Colong, Elgin; Sara Crosley, Tulsa Kelley; Bethany Garrison, Altus; Katlin Hunter, Duncan; Dahsauni Lyday, Wagoner; Aleigha Lowe, Elgin; Laynie Nichols, Claremore; Anastasia Pace, Grove
CLASS 4A
BOYS
Andres Arrietta, Weatherford; Saybion Battles, Seminole; Mason Hawthorne, Weatherford; Jake Jennings, Oklahoma Christian School; Nate Gibson, Lincoln Christian; Scott Lynch, Bethany; Hunter Reimers, Bethany; Brooks Rund, Weatherford; Tifton Spradlin, Oklahoma Christian School; Sane Weilenman, Pauls Valley; Cepado Wilkins, Seminole; Joseph Yarbrough, Tuttle
GIRLS
Jaslynn Appel, Weatherford; Nadia Brewer, Weatherford; Katlyn Davenport, Pauls Valley; Emie Hale, Miami; Bobbie Pollard, Cache; Shelby Sage, Weatherford; AnnaBeth Sampson, Oklahoma Christian School; Jessie Sanchez, Stilwell; Jacey Thomas, Weatherford
CLASS 3A
BOYS
Jack Abshier, Westville; Garett Eagan, Chisholm; John Farrell, SULPHUR; Jake Martens, Holland Hall; Tavius McDonald, SULPHUR; Kyle Stephenson, SULPHUR; Carlos Vallejo, Chisholm; Carter Weaver, Kiefer
GIRLS
Lauren Beason, Lexington; Kelby Caarlson, Chisholm; Danielle Dick, Chisholm; Kaelyn Dobbins, Marietta; Faith Howe, SULPHUR; Payton James, SULPHUR; Carrington Jones-Jackson, Holland Hall; Madelynn Luster, Washington; Makella Mobly, SULPHUR; Sophie Pazz, Cascia Hall; Raylee Savage, Chisholm; Tatum Segcik, Chisholm; Mandy Sykora, Marietta; Macenzie Ruth, SULPHUR; Kylee Vogt, Chisholm; Bailee Worlow, Henryetta
CLASS 2A
BOYS
Gunner Anderson, Tulsa Regent Prep; Chandler Crissup, Mooreland; Jackson Mazzei, Tulsa Regent Prep; Collen McLain, Mooreland; Max Morrison, Minco; Nick Winston, Minco
GIRLS
Morgan Connell, Commerce; Jayden Davenport, Mangum; Kyndall Davis, Fairland; Halie Elston, Watonga; Ellie Kincade, Wewoka; Jessica Roberts, Fairland; Alicia Torres, Watonga
CLASS A
BOYS
Nick Alvarado, Waurika; Luke Arthaud, Boise City; Dylan Castillo, Thomas; Cade Chace, Cherokee; Isaac Cryer, Boise City; Kayden Davis, Grandfield; JD Harris, Coleman; Turner Mora, Waurika; Tate Ott, Lomega; Clay Wright, Velma-Alma
GIRLS
Sara Ballard, Waurika; Patti Gray, Boise City; Brya Nyberg, Seiling; Brooklynn Pierson, Indiahoma; Juliet Spangler, Ryan; Elizabeth Webster, Cherokee; Karan Whitfield, Boise City
