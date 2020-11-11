Sulphur jumps to No. 8 in final AP poll

SULPHUR — The Sulphur High School football team jumped up to the No. 8 spot in Class 3A in the final Associated Press High School Football Poll of the season.
The Bulldogs had been in the No. 10 spot for several weeks but moved to No. 8 after upsetting then-No. 7 Lone Grove 41-32 in a Week 10 road game. The Longhorns dropped to No. 10.
The Bulldogs — who will enter the playoffs at 7-3 — were just a point behind No. 7 Kingfisher in the 3A poll.
The Sasakwa Vikings slipped to No. 5 in Class C and are tied with Waynoka. The Vikings dropped a 60-42 decision to Midway in Week 10. The Chargers moved up from No. 5 to a tie at No. 3 with Buffalo.
The final No. 1 teams in the AP poll include Owasso, No. 1 in Class 6A-1, Bixby in 6A-2, Carl Albert in 5A, Wagoner in 4A, Lincoln Christian in 3A, Vian in 2A, Cashion in A, Dewar in B and Timberlake in C.
————o———
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through November 9. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A-I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (7) (10-0) 39 1
2. Jenks (1) (7-1) 33 2
3. Edmond Santa Fe (7-2) 23 3
4. Broken Arrow (6-3) 15 4
5. Union (4-4) 9 5
Others receiving votes: Yukon 1.
CLASS 6A-II
1. Bixby (8) (8-0) 40 1
2. Stillwater (8-0) 32 2
3. Midwest City (6-2) 23 3
4. Choctaw (7-3) 17 4
5. B.T. Washington (6-3) 5 5
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 3.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (5) (7-1) 77 1
2. Collinsville (3) (10-0) 75 2
3. Coweta (9-1) 64 3
4. Bishop Kelley (8-1) 53 5
5. McGuinness (7-2) 51 4
6. McAlester (8-2) 38 6
7. El Reno (7-2) 30 7
8. Pryor (7-2) 25 8
9. Lawton Mac (6-2) 16 10
10. Piedmont (4-3) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Guthrie 4. Duncan 1. Tahlequah 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (7) (10-0) 70 1
2. Weatherford (8-0) 60 2
3. Poteau (8-2) 54 4
4. Tuttle (9-1) 46 3
5. Blanchard (7-2) 42 5
6. Hilldale (9-1) 37 6
7. Newcastle (6-2) 30 10
8. Bristow (6-3) 13 NR
9. Broken Bow (5-3) 10 9
(tie) Clinton (5-3) 10 7
Others receiving votes: Skiatook 5. Cushing 4. Bethany 4.
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (5) (9-0) 68 1
2. Holland Hall (2) (8-0) 65 2
3. Heritage Hall (8-1) 56 3
4. Kingston (10-0) 45 5
5. Stigler (9-1) 42 4
6. Verdigris (8-1) 34 7
7. Kingfisher (6-3) 26 9
8. SULPHUR (7-3) 25 10
9. Anadarko (6-3) 12 8
10. Lone Grove (7-3) 9 6
Others receiving votes: Seminole 2. Vinita 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Vian (3) (8-1) 60 1
2. Marlow (2) (9-0) 57 2
3. Millwood (1) (6-0) 54 3
4. Cascia Hall (8-1) 46 4
(tie) Washington (8-1) 46 5
6. Jones (7-2) 37 6
7. Adair (9-1) 28 7
8. Metro Christian (1) (7-2) 27 8
9. Oklahoma Christian (8-0) 10 10
10. Beggs (6-2) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Eufaula 4. Frederick 3. Chandler 2. Davis 2. Spiro 1. Community Christian 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (4) (9-0) 67 1
2. Pawhuska (3) (10-0) 65 2
3. Ringling (7-0) 53 3
4. Pawnee (7-1) 45 4
5. Thomas Custer (8-1) 39 5
6. Wewoka (9-0) 34 7
7. Gore (7-0) 32 6
8. Woodland (7-2) 20 8
9. Tonkawa (7-2) 14 9
10. Texhoma (8-2) 5 10
(tie) Hooker (7-3) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Minco 4. Morrison 1. Colcord 1.
CLASS B
1. Dewar (6) (10-0) 34 2
2. Laverne (1) (7-1) 27 5
3. Cherokee (8-1) 19 4
4. Shattuck (8-1) 13 1
5. Regent Prep (8-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport 4. Summit Christian 2.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (7) (10-0) 35 1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (9-0) 25 2
3. Buffalo (8-1) 19 3
(tie) Midway (9-0) 19 5
5. Sasakwa (7-2) 3 4
(tie) Waynoka (8-1) 3 NR
Others receiving votes: Tyrone 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.