PURCELL — The Vanoss Lady Wolves came ever so close to handing Class 4A No. 6 Sulphur its first loss of the season. Too bad this wasn’t horseshoes.
The Lady Bulldogs hit five free throws in the final 30 seconds to keep Vanoss away in a tense 33-31 victory over Vanoss Friday evening in the semifinals of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, fell into the third-place game at 17-3, while Sulphur played in the finals with a perfect 17-0 record.
In a boys consolation game, Cade Paulin scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help propel Vanoss past the Sulphur boys 63-54.
The Wolves, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, entered the consolation title game at 18-2, while Sulphur dropped to 10-7.
The other boys consolation contest saw Mount St. Mary defeat Byng 66-45.
GIRLS
Sulphur 33, Vanoss 31
Abbi Snow and Laramie Doffin both hit 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of the game that got Vanoss within three points each time, but Sulphur kept answering at the line.
After Snow’s big shot, Payton Row of Sulphur hit one free throw and Makella Mobly hit two more before Vanoss could score again. Doffin then swished a triple with 9.93 ticks left to make it 31-28.
Vanoss got the ball back after Sulphur was whistled for a moving screen, but before the Lady Wolves could even set up for a shot, the same infraction was called on a VHS player.
Row connected on two more clutch free throws to push the SHS lead back to five before an old-fashioned three-point play by Vanoss post player Emrie Ellis with just 1.27 ticks left ended the scoring.
After a cold first quarter by both teams, Sulphur led 6-5. Ellis hit three free throws to start the second period and put her team on top 8-6.
Sulphur then used a 9-0 run to build a 15-8 lead, and Vanoss never led again.
The Lady Wolves trailed 17-11 at halftime after shooting an abysmal 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from the field.
While nursing a 19-12 lead with just over five minutes left in the third quarter, Sulphur head coach Toby Todd instructed his team to just dribble the ball near the half-court line while Vanoss players stayed back on defense. That stall tactic lasted until VHS head coach Jonathon Hurt finally told his players to come out and chase the Sulphur guards on defense with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter.
Sulphur would carry a 21-14 lead into the final frame.
Ellis overcame a slow start to score a game-high 17 points to pace the VHS offense. Doffin was next with six points after hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Lizzy Simpson hit just one basket in the game but pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
No Sulphur player reached double figures, but Row finished with eight points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
Sulphur led the battle of the boards 34-22 and hit 10-of-18 free throws, compared to 5-of-7 for Vanoss.
BOYS
Vanoss 63, Sulphur 54
The Wolves were locked in a dogfight for more than three quarters with the athletic Sulphur bunch. In fact, no more than two points separated the two team the entire first half, which ended when Vanoss junior Cade Paulin heaved the ball toward the basket from 33 feet out just before the second-quarter buzzer and sank the shot to put the Wolves on top 26-25 at halftime.
Sulphur took the lead for the final time on a seal and layup by Tavius McDonald at the 3:30 mark of the third quarter that put his team ahead 37-36.
Vanoss answered with a pivotal 14-4 surge to finally get some breathing room.
Poulin started the run with a 3-pointer and a fast-break layup, Tucker Bucher drilled a triple and Riley Cooper converted a three-point play to end the third period.
Vanoss picked right back up in the fourth quarter when Dylan Stone and Sando Hill scored on back-to-back drives to the basket. Hill then stole the ball and fed to Stone, who knocked down a shot to cap the VHS volley and put the Wolves on top 55-51 with just over six minutes left.
Cooper followed Paulin with 17 points, including a 5-for-5 effort from the free-throw line, while Hill, who sat a fair amount of time in the second quarter, finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals,
Sulphur’s versatile post player Price Daube led all scorers with 25 points, including three treys, to go with five rebounds. Weston Arms was next for the Bulldogs with 10 points.
The Wolves out-rebounded Sulphur 28-17.
Mount St. Mary 66, Byng 45
The Rockets, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, showed their red glare by hitting six 3-pointers during a game-changing 29-10 run in the second period that put Mount St. Mary ahead 43-17 at halftime.
No. 14 Byng fell to 14-6, while the Rockets improved to 12-3.
The Pirates trailed just 14-7 after the first quarter before Mount St. Mary left them behind.
Byng outscored the Rockets 28-23 over the final two frames.
The Pirates got 20 points from Theran Smith and 12 more from Gary Walker.
Mount St. Mary was led by Cedric Rollerson’s 22 points. He drained four 3-point baskets — including three in the second quarter — and was also 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Lorenzo Jones scored 15 points, while Ean Heise hit three more triples and scored 14, The Rockets totaled 10 3-point baskets, while Byng didn’t make a single shot from beyond the arc.
