SULPHUR — The Sulphur community is mourning the loss of a coaching legend this week.
Veteran head football coach Jim Dixon passed away Sunday at the age of 71.
Dixon was hospitalized early last week and wasn’t on the sidelines for the Bulldogs’ 21-7 win over old rival Davis last Friday at Agee Field.
Corey Cole, who played for Dixon in high school and has coached beside him for nearly two decades, filled his shoes against the Wolves in the Murray County Bowl and will continue to guide the Bulldogs at least through the remainder of the 2022 season.
Cole told The Ada News Monday morning that it was Dixon himself who prepared him and the Bulldog football family for rough times like this.
“Being around that guy for so long, you get prepared for moments like this because that’s what he did. He prepared you for tough times all the time. That’s the way he did things,” Cole said.
This week’s home game against Whitesboro, Texas, has been canceled but Cole said he and the Bulldogs will resume football activities next week and prepare to start District 3A-2 play at Dickson.
“We can do the things that need to be done for coach this week and get back to football next week,” he said.
Cole knows all too well it won’t be easy for his squad to step onto the field without Dixon being there on Sept. 23.
“It’s been tough and very emotional. But we’ll find a way. He (Dixon) always said some teams might be better than us, but we’ll find a way. That’s going to kind of be my motto. We’re going to find a way.”
Cole pointed out the Whitesboro, Texas, coach Cody Fagan — a former assistant at Ada High School — was very understanding through the entire process.
“Cody Fagan was very gracious and understanding. He’s a class guy. He wanted to know when the services were and said he and his kids wanted to do something for our team. I appreciated that,” Cole said.
Dixon, a Marlow High School graduate joined Sulphur’s staff in 1973. He guided the Bulldogs to state championships in 2002 and 2004. He had entered his 50th year in coaching this season.
In 2001, Dixon was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In 2017, he was added to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“He’s certainly going to be missed by many, not only in Sulphur, but around the state,” Cole said. “It’s been rough, but we’ll try to get things back to normal next week.”
Funeral arrangements were not available at press time, but this story will be updated online when they are released.
