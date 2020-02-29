The Sulphur Bulldogs slowed the tempo down against No. 7 Ada during their Class 4A Regional Tournament winner’s-bracket game Thursday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
But the ploy — which Ada played along with most of the time — didn’t do much to delay the inevitable.
The Cougars limited Sulphur to just three points in the first half and a single point in the fourth quarter of a 30-12 victory.
Ada improved to 19-5 on the year and will battle Cache at 8 p.m. tonight in a Class 4A Regional championship game. Sulphur, now 15-8, was scheduled to meet No. 10 John Marshall Friday afternoon in a regional consolation contest.
“I thought both teams exercised patience on offense and had difficulty putting the ball in the basket,” said Ada head coach Garland Parks. “Struggles aside, it’s about winning and moving on at this point of the season.”
Sulphur didn’t score until sharpshooter Weston Arms buried a 3-pointer at the 3:03 mark of the second period to get his team within 10-3.
Jaxson Robinson made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left in the quarter — following a steal — that put Ada on top 12-3 at halftime. It was Robinson’s only two points of the contest. The Ada junior — who has committed to Texas A&M — finished 0-of-5 from the field.
Ada led just 6-0 after the first quarter.
Both teams scored eight points in the third period before the Cougars finished the game with a 10-1 surge.
A number of fans compared watching the game to paint drying.
David Anderson singlehandedly outscored Sulphur 8-0 to start the game. he hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and a long jumper to begin the action in the second quarter. Take away his two triples, and both teams were a combined 0-of-12 from the field in the first period.
Arms — who hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10 of Sulphur’s 12 points — drained a shot just two steps in front of the half-court line to end the third period and cut Ada’s lead to 20-11.
Kaden Cooper swished two 3-pointers of his own to begin the fourth quarter and put Ada ahead 26-11. The Ada sophomore — who fell hard to the court and was shaken up after a dunk attempt went awry in the second period — led the Ada offense with 12 points. He closed out the scoring with a two-handed jam with 1:56 to play.
Anderson finished with 10 points after his hot start to the game. He also had a team-best six rebounds.
Sulphur ended the game shooting 4-of-25 (16%) from the field. Ada wasn’t much better, making 11-of-35 shots (31.4%).
