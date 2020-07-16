SULPHUR — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced gyms to close their doors all across the state, Sulphur basketball standout Payton James wanted to find something to do to kill some extra time and make a little extra money.
James started creating what she calls “Car Freshies” — unique air fresheners to hang in your automobile. Now, her home-based business has a name — Okie Aroma Car Candles.
“During quarantine, when school was out, I was just trying to figure out a way I could make a little extra money to get ready for college,” James explained. “I started messing with some stuff and I figured out I could make these and I figured why not?”
James had a strong senior season for the Lady Bulldogs. Known for her outside shooting ability and her tenaciousness on defense, James finished the year with 182 points, shot 37% from 3-point range and had 76 total rebounds, 64 steals and 73 assists. James helped the Lady Bulldogs finish the season 24-5. Both of Sulphur’s playoff losses came in tight contests to the Ada Lady Cougars.
James said she was poking around on Pinterest looking for something crafty she could do to get some funds saved up for college and ran across the freshies. She started making and selling them around the first of June and Okie Aroma Car Candles was born a couple of weeks later.
“It started off slow, but now I have quite a few people ordering,” she said.
James will be attending Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas, next month to play basketball for the Lady Conquistadors. She plans to continue her new business while out of state.
“It’s something I can easily do. With playing basketball and stuff, it will be hard to find an actual job. I won’t have very much time,” she said.
Her car freshies are available in several sizes. Minis are $5, Originals are $8 and Jumbos are $15. James also offers custom freshies — $8 for Minis and $12 for Originals.
“I can make so many different shapes and sizes. They make perfect birthday gifts,” she said.
Some of the scents she currently has in stock include Camp Fire, Love Story, Black Ice, Vanilla Shortbread, Blueberry Pie, Hot Fudge Brownie, Pumpkin, Pina Colada, Mango, Papaya, Awapuhi, Seaberry and Orchid.
Okie Aroma Car Candles can be made in the following colors: red, blue, white black, green, purple and orange. James can also make her car freshies in a number of shapes.
Right now, the best way to order her car freshies is through her business Instagram account — okiearoma. She hopes to have her own web site set up soon.
Spring sadness
James was one of many seniors across Oklahoma who was robbed of what could have been a special spring sports season when the pandemic hit. She was part of a talented Sulphur High School track team that was loaded and ready to go.
“It was heartbreaking for sure. We had high expectations,” James said. “When I was a junior, we were state runners-up and we didn’t graduate anybody. We expected to go out and win it. It was very tough.”
The pandemic also made it nearly impossible to find a gym where James could work out and sharpen her basketball skills.
“Until about the beginning of June, it was very hard to get to a gym,” she said.
School campuses started opening up for strength and conditioning workouts last month and James got some much-needed gym time with the 2020-21 Lady Bulldogs.
“I’m in the gym about four or five times a week now and working out with some of the high school girls,” she said.
James hopes to continue that routine before she heads to Dodge City Aug. 8.
In the meantime, she’ll keep on making cars smell good and fresh.
