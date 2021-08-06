After spending the last 16 years as a coach and teacher at Allen, Zach Sullivan has accepted a new job at Latta.
Sullivan will head up the junior high softball program at Latta starting this fall. He will now get to spend more quality team and even help coach his two daughters — sophomore Savannah Sullivan and sixth-grader Saylor Sullivan — who are both involved in Latta’s softball program.
It will also cut out a commute from Latta to Allen that Sullivan made twice a day for work.
“It’s been a blessing. I never looked to go anywhere else. But with both of my daughters having attended Latta for so long and us living three minutes from the school, it was an offer I couldn’t pass up,” he said.”This will give me a chance to teach and coach my girls and give them a little bit more of my time.”
Sullivan dives into a Latta junior high softball program that is booming.
“I have 18 girls playing in the eighth grade and 18 girls playing in the seventh grade,” he said. “We look like a football team coming off the bus with 36 girls coming out. It’s an exciting time.”
The Latta High School fastpitch team won a state championship last fall and Sullivan said his younger kids look up to those players and are excited to be a part of the program.
“I think there’s a correlation there with the younger kids. You go out and win a fastpitch state championship, you’re probably going to get more numbers. It just helps your program,” he said.
Sullivan said he’s anxious to get things started.
“It’s a good thing for us. I’m super excited about the opportunity here,” he said.
The Latta junior high teams open their 2021 fall schedule on Aug. 9 at Byng.
