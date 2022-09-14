Students will get into Ada games free again this year

Thank you, Wyatt Brown.
The former Ada High School athletic star had proposed that Ada City Schools let students attend ball games for $1 before he passed away last year.
Ada athletic director Christie Jennings took that ball and ran with it. She implemented a plan to allow all Ada High School and Junior High students to attend athletic events free of charge. That will continue throughout the 2022-23 school year.
Jennings said her original idea was to try it out for a week or two after losing Brown, but student attendance made such a big impact she decided to allow it to continue all of last year.
“Wyatt felt like admission prices sometimes kept some students from attending games,” Jennings said.
“He wanted everyone to be included and for no one to be left out. I felt like this was a good way to honor Wyatt and build school unity at the same time. My plan was to do this the first week after Wyatt passed,” she explained.
“We had such a huge turnout for the first wrestling match and basketball game, that I extended it another week. Game after game, we were having more and more kids in the student section and staying to help clean the gym after games and matches. I have to admit it wasn’t my plan to make this an every-game occurrence.”
One thing that helped out the situation is that members of the community and local businesses helped recoup some of the money lost at the gate by sending checks to the Ada Athletic Department.
Jennings said Ada athletes appreciated the support from their peers.
“It was really hard to describe the electric environment the student body created. It became such a great idea that we carried it on to our spring sports,” she said.
Jennings said she was even impressed at the number of young Ada fans who made the trip to Ardmore for the Cougars’ season-opener in football.
“Last year we saw a huge increase in numbers of students at our winter and spring sporting events. I was excited to see that trend continue last Friday at Ardmore,” she said.
Jennings said she noticed student fans become closer because of the bond created at sporting events.
“We were noticing our student body becoming more unified. I decided I wanted to do the same thing for the fall sports this year,” she said. “Any high school or junior high school student who is in good standing at school can attend all Ada sporting events for free just by showing their school ID.”
The sweet deal doesn’t include playoff games. Those contests are regulated by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
