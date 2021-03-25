Stuart outmuscles Stonewall in win

STUART — Stuart scored 15 runs in the bottom of the second inning and cruised past Stonewall 20-5 on Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets, ranked No. 11 in Class 2A, improved to 5-4, while the Lady Longhorns dropped to 4-8.
Stonewall committed seven of their eight errors in the disastrous second inning.
Stuart got home runs by Jadyn Dalton, Geralyn Haney, Haili Igou and Sydney Howell, who blasted a grand slam.
Igou finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts. Geralyn Haney went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Addisyn Dalton finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jadyn Dalton went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Meghan Sliger led the Stonewall offense, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and a run scored. Tatam Brady went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Lyndi Humphers finished 1-for-2 and scored a run. Aaliyah Reeves went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
Tupelo falls twice at Kiowa Festival
KIOWA — Smithville used a nine-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning and pulled away from Tupelo in a 16-9 win over the Lady Tigers Tuesday at the Kiowa Festival.
Host Kiowa then defeated the Lady Tigers 12-2 in Game 2.
Smithville, No. 19 in Class A, is now 4-7 this spring. Kiowa, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 8-0 and Tupelo slipped to 1-8.
Game 1
Smithville 16, Tupelo 9
Abbey Burcham led 15-hit Smithville offense, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. Emma Routh went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored and Vivian Blake finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Braves.
Shaylyn McCollom finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Tupelo at the plate. Breonna D’Aguanno went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Tigers, while Victoria Palmer ended up 3-for-3. Ava Sliger went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored a run. Hailey Gibson knocked in two runs in the 12-hit Tupelo offense.
Game 2
Kiowa 12, Tupelo 2
Chloe Crawley blasted a grand slam and went 2-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored to help the Cowgirls roll to the victory.
Kiowa scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second and pulled away with five more in the third in the four-inning contest.
Sydney Linscott finished 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cowgirls. Brasen Hackler went 1-dor-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Allie Scrivner went 1-for-1 with a walk and scored two runs for Kiowa.
Victoria Palmer had two of seven Tupelo hits. Ava Sliger and Breonna D’Aguanno drove in runs.
Tupelo battles Latta at 2:10 today in the Beast of the East Tournament.
