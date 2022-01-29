Strong finish helps Stonewall girls storm past Lady Wildcats

COALGATE — The Stonewall girls basketball team started strong and finished strong in a 52-39 road win over Coalgate Thursday night.
The Lady Longhorns moved to 9-10 on the season while Coalgate lost for the fifth straight time and dipped to 4-9.
In the boys contest, the host Wildcats knocked off Stonewall 48-40. Coalgate improved to 4-8 on the season, while the Longhorns dropped to 5-13 and have now lost six of their past seven contests. No other information from that contest was available.
GIRLS
Stonewall 52, Coalgate 39
Stonewall shut out the Lady Wildcats 8-0 in the first period.
“I felt like we came out with a lot of energy and played well defensively to start the game,” said Stonewall head coach Jeff Parnell.
Parnell was pleased with his team’s performance, especially considering Stonewall was playing for only the second time since Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It took us a couple of quarters to shake off the rust for only playing two games in 16 days,” he said. “It felt good just to get back on the court and play.”
Coalgate used a 12-6 spurt in the second period to get within 14-12 at halftime. Stonewall outscored the hosts 17-16 in the third period before pulling away by ending the contest on a 20-11 surge.
“We got in a better rhythm in the second half on offense and was able to pull away early in the fourth quarter,” Parnell said.
Freshman Jakobi Worcester made a strong return after missing a number of games with an injury and a case of COVID. She finished with 20 points to lead all scorers.
Faith Ross reached double figures with 10 points, while Kaylee Ford hit a 3-pointer and finished with nine points. Lilly Wyche was next with eight points for the visitors.
“Having Jakobi back is a positive and we just need to play some more games to get back where we were before we had injuries and COVID,” Parnell said. “We are looking forward to the next two weeks to prepare for playoffs.”
Braedy Wardope led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points, including three 3-point baskets. Aubrey Manion followed with 10 points, while Jordana Fuller chipped in six.
The Lady Longhorns were at Macomb Friday night and host Coleman next Tuesday.
Coalgate traveled to Stuart Friday night and hosts Crowder on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.