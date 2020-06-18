BYNG — Baseball is in Shawn Streater’s blood. So when Chad Colbert left Byng to become the athletic director at Allen High School, Streater decided to get his old job back. And it happened.
Last month Streater was named the new head baseball coach at Byng and said he’s excited to be back with the Pirates. He’s spent the past four years in the private business sector.
“Baseball has always been my love. Sometimes you just have to get away to realize you were doing what you were meant to do that first time. I’m back doing what the Lord meant for me to do,” Streater said during a Wednesday workout with his team at Stokes Field.
Streater previously coached at Byng from 2009-16. During those seven years and 14 seasons (fall and spring), the Pirates reached the state tournament 10 times. Streater hopes to take an 11th Byng team to state this fall.
“We’re senior-oriented — half of my kids are seniors. They’ve been around a lot. We’re really athletic. I think we’ll be a team that can contend to go to the state tournament if everything falls right and we get lucky,” he said. “But with baseball, you never know. But I like how we look and like their attitude so far.”
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, no one really knows what the high school fall sports scene will look like or even when it will truly begin. Right now, Byng is scheduled to kick off its fall season with a home game against Stuart Aug. 10 and then host a festival later that week that includes fall powerhouses Wright City and Silo.
“Wright City is supposed to have a few pretty good arms and Silo is Silo. It will be tough right from the start,” Streater said.
Current workouts have been limited already due to coronavirus concerns and Streater admitted these restrictions have made these workouts challenging.
“We’re just trying to go by the guidelines, trying to social distance and keep kids from culling up together in a big group,” Streater explained. “That’s kind of hard because when high school kids get together, they seem like they have to get really tight together. We’re keeping them apart and trying to keep everyone safe.”
Streater said with baseball, it’s easier because he can keep his athletes mostly outdoors.
“The good thing for us is we’re outside and not in a confined space. Hopefully, that helps us a little bit,” he said.
Byng has had 14 players at nearly every workout so far.
“It’s been good. Everybody’s been showing up and working hard. Everyone seems to be excited to be back at work,” Streater said. “We’re ready in a month to get going for our fall season. Hopefully, everything works out and we can get after it.”
If state experts and officials allow it, Streater said the Pirates will start full practices around July 13. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted unanimously to cancel the nine-day 2020 summer dead period, scheduled to run June 27 through July 5. However, the Pirates will likely still get that time off.
“We can really start on the first of July but we’re really going to get going around July 13. I’ll probably give them the holidays off. We’ve been going for almost three weeks here at school so we’ve got kind of a head start on it,” he said. “A lot of my guys are already playing legion ball and with travel teams on the weekend.”
Streater said workouts will shift from mostly individual drills that are currently in place to full team practices next month.
“We’ll start doing team drills and a lot of situational stuff — just do a lot more team-oriented stuff than we are right now. We’re kind of restricted at this point as far as what we can do team-wise,” he said.
“Hopefully by the end of July or the first of August we can go scrimmage somebody or have somebody come here and scrimmage,” Streater continued. “It just kind of depends on the guidelines at that time. Everybody right now is in kind of a holding pattern waiting to see what guidance we get. It’s different now than at any other time in the world.”
Streater is also happy to get to spend more time around his two sons Gage and Cade Streater. Gage will be a junior this fall and Cade will enter the eighth grade. Gage plays basketball and runs cross country and Cade is a baseball player.
“I’ll have an opportunity to coach my son (Cade) as he comes through. That was enticing. My family is already here. It just seemed like the right decision to make,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.