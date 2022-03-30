OKTAHA — The Roff Tigers stubbed their toe, saw their 49-game spring winning streak come to an end during the semifinals of the Rattan Tournament over the weekend.
The host Rams clipped Roff 10-6.
However, the Tigers simply started a new one. Roff defeated Hartshorne 10-0 in the third-place game and then went on the road Monday night and knocked off Oktaha 4-2.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 8-1 with Allen coming to town on Tuesday. The Tigers then play Hartshorne — ranked No. 4 in Class 2A — for the third time this season in a 3:30 p.m. Friday road game.
Rattan, No. 2 in Class A, entered the week at 9-2, Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha now sits at 9-4 and the Miners are now 6-3 with two of their losses coming to the Roff club.
Roff head coach Danny Baldridge tipped his hat to Rattan for stopping the long streak.
“You have to come ready to play every day. Against Rattan, I just felt they were tougher than us that day in most aspects of the game. We didn’t come ready,” he said. “But it’s always comforting as a coach when your team bounces back from the loss with back to back quality wins. Having the ability to be resilient is crucial when it comes to this game.”
Roff 4, Oktaha 2
The visiting Tigers got off to a quick start, scoring three times in the top of the first inning as the first three batters they sent to the plate scored.
Cade Baldridge and Kagan Huneycutt led off with back-to-back singles and both runners advanced to a passed ball. Bill McCarter then blasted a 3-1 pitch over the center field fence for a three-run homer to put Roff ahead 3-0.
McCarter doubled and scored on an error in the top of the fourth inning to put Roff ahead 4-1.
Oktaha’s final run came in the bottom of the fifth when Tyler Allen walked, went to second on a base hit by Gabe Hamilton and later scored when Mason Ledford hit into a double play.
Tallen Bagwell recorded the pitching victory. He struck out seven, walked one, scattered seven hits and allowed two earned runs in five innings. Easton Riddle tossed the final two shutout innings and struck out two, walked one and surrendered four hits.
Roff 10, Hartshorne 0
Roff led 3-0 after three innings but ended the game by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. The walk-off blow was fittingly delivered by Dylan Reed via an RBI single.
Reed had kept the Hartshorne lineup in check from the mound throughout the game. He struck out seven with no walks and allowed just three Hartshorne hits — singles by Bo Wilkett, Bryson Cervantes and Xavier Fraser.
Cade Baldridge led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Brand Wilson went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a double in a 10-hit RHS attack, while Reed finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Rattan 10, Roff 6
The game was knotted at 4-4 before host Rattan scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and tacked on two more in the sixth to build a 10-4 edge.
Bill McCarter hit a two-out, two-RBI double in the top of the seventh inning before Rattan hurler Logan Smith stopped the comeback with a strikeout to end the game. Smith pitched all seven innings for the Rams and struck out five, walked none and allowed eight hits and six earned runs.
Brand Wilson absorbed the loss for Roff. He struck out four, walked one and allowed three earned runs in 3.2 innings. McCarter pitched the final 2.1 innings.
McCarter led the RHS offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and a run scored. Cade Baldridge went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Smith finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help his own cause for the Rams. Dawson Addington finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while James Childers went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Cale Clay and Keegan Robertson also hit doubles for the home team.
