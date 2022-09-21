KONAWA — The Stratford High School football team had been getting off to quick starts so far during the young season.
In a Week 3 road trip to Konawa, the Bulldogs didn’t start clicking until the second quarter.
Stratford scored 26 points in the second period and pulled away from the host Tigers for a decisive 53-14 win. The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the year and have outscored their first three foes by a combined 144-27 margin. Stratford hosts Healdton at 7 p.m. Friday to begin District A-4 play.
Konawa is now 1-2 and begins District A-6 play by traveling to local foe Allen Friday night.
“We got off to a slow start and didn’t play well early, but Konawa had something to do with that as well, they played very hard,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn.
The Tigers grabbed the early lead against Stratford when Christian Matchie sprung free for a 14-yard touchdown run. The two-point try failed, but Konawa led 6-0 at the 10:14 mark of the first quarter.
Stratford then scored 53 unanswered points — including 33 in the first half.
The Bulldogs turned in a dominant defensive effort and limited Konawa to 46 yards of total offense. Stratford had a pair of fumble recoveries and forced the Tigers to punt six times.
Hunter Morton, Aaron Carter and David Arriaga led the SHS defensive charge. Morton finished with eight tackles and two quarterback sacks, Carter also had eight stops and made three sacks and Arriaga finished with seven tackles and two more sacks.
“I thought our defense played well all night as they really ran to the ball well,” Blackburn said. “Aaron Carter, Hunter Morton, and David Arriaga had several tackles for loss and made things difficult for them on offense.”
Walker Chandler, Justin Arriaga and Josiah Lester all had six tackles each for the Bulldogs.
Morton led a Stratford rushing attack that piled up 174 yards. He had eight carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Walker Chandler followed with 42 yards on seven carries and David Arriaga finished with 39 yards on four totes, including a 9-yard TD run.
Quarterback Nolan Hall scored on a 1-yard plunge and threw for 90 yards — including a 26-yard TD toss to David Arriaga.
Backup QB Lincoln Hall completed both of his passes for touchdowns to Walker Chandler that covered 13 and 11 yards. Chandler also took a reverse and launched a pass to Braylinn King for a 34-yard touchdown.
To add to his big performance, Chandler returned a fumble 20 yards for a TD.
“Walker Chandler had a very good night,” Blackburn said.
David Arriaga had two catches for 60 yards.
