KONAWA — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and then held off a late Vanoss comeback bid in a 4-2 win over the Lady Wolves Thursday night in the winner’s bracket of the 2022 Red, White & Blue Tournament.
Earlier in the day, coach Jacob Grace’s club turned back Asher 6-4 in a first-round contest.
Vanoss fell to 10-7 on the year, while the Lady Bulldogs advanced in the winner’s bracket at 20-3.
Stratford 4, Vanoss 2
Hits were at a premium in the contest as Stratford was limited to three hits and Vanoss was limited to a base hit by Madi Faust.
Vanoss trailed 4-0 through five innings and Stratford hurler Kennedy Layton recorded two quick outs to start the top of the sixth.
Caidence Cross followed with a walk and scored when Eryn Khoury was safe on an error. Faust then drove in a run with a base hit and Trinity Belcher walked.
However, Layton used a strikeout to end the VHS rally and the game.
Sophomore Hailey Dickerson went 1-for-3, drove in a run and scored a run to pace the Stratford offense. Layton and Jenesyss Ware had the other two SHS hits.
Layton struck out 10, walked three and didn’t give up an earned run in six innings to pick up the mound win. Jaycee Underwood was the hard-luck loser for Vanoss. She struck out three, walked four and allowed just one earned run in five innings.
Vanoss 6, Asher 4
This time it was Vanoss who took command early with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning that put the Lady Wolves ahead 6-0.
Asher scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning without the aid of a hit. The Lady Indians nearly pulled off the comeback after taking advantage of five walks, a hit batter and an error.
Vanoss hurler Jaycee Underwood recorded a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the game. She struck out six and allowed just two hits and no earned runs despite her trouble in the seventh. Magi Melton absorbed the loss. She struck out one, walked two and allowed just five hits and one earned run in four innings.
Cadence Leba and Payton Leba had Asher’s only hits.
Maggie Stone led Vanoss at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored. Khoury went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and two RBIs. Trinity Belcher and Hailee Brown had the other two Vanoss hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.