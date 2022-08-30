ASHER — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs won four straight contests — including a pair against Allen — to claim the championship of the 2022 Asher Fast Pitch Tournament.
Stratford defeated Allen 12-1 in the title game and handed the Lady Mustangs an 8-1 loss earlier in the day.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-2 on the year, while Allen settle in at 12-6. Coach Michaela Richbourg’s squad had edged Maysville 5-3 to advance to the title game.
Host Asher bowed out of tournament play with a 5-0 loss to Maysville.
Championship
Stratford 12, Allen 1
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-0 lead after two innings and bolted to the title win.
Ryleigh Ardery paced Stratford at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored from her leadoff spot in the SHS lineup. Tinley Dempsey finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored for Stratford, while Kennedy Layton went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Liberty Fires drove in a pair of runs for the winners.
Kaylee Davis had two of three Allen hits. Maebery Wallace singled and drove in a run for the Lady Mustangs.
Layton was the winning pitcher. She struck out five, walked two and allowed just one earned run in four innings.
Winner’s Bracket
Stratford 8, Allen 1
Stratford led just 2-1 before scoring six times in the bottom of the third inning to end the game via the time limit.
Allen actually out-hit Stratford 4-3. Addison Prentice led the Lady Mustangs at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a run scored. Maebery Wallace finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and Kaylee Davis supplied a double for Allen.
Haylee Dickerson led the SHS offense, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Stratford was able to take advantage of 10 walks and a hit batter.
Kennedy Layton notched the pitching win for Stratford. She struck out five, walked none and didn’t allow an earned run in three innings.
Allen 5, Maysville 3
Brooklyn Sanders and Ava Laden provided back-to-back run-scoring singles in the bottom of the third inning to break a 3-3 tie and give Allen (12-6) the lead. Both players had identical stat lines, finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in a 10-hit AHS attack.
Stoney Culley blasted a triple and drove in three runs for Allen, while Maebery Wallace finished 1-for-1 with a double.
Cherish Woodward was the winning pitcher for Allen. She struck out one, walked none and allowed three earned runs in four innings.
Randi Marie Towley suffered the loss for the Lady Warriors (11-5). She struck out three, walked none and allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings.
Maysville 5, Asher 0
Maysville ace Kelsey House tossed a five-inning shutout. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed just two Asher hits.
House also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored. Alli Riley went 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Leslie Wilmot went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kayla Easter supplied the offense for Asher, finishing 2-for-2 with a double.
