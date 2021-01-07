Stratford squads sweep by Tupelo

STRATFORD — The Stratford boys basketball team rallied from a first-quarter deficit and soared past Tupelo 53-35 at home Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 on the year, while Tupelo starts off at 0-4.
Tupelo led 20-13 after the first quarter and was still hanging on to a 24-21 lead by halftime.
The Bulldogs used a big 22-4 run in the third quarter to take control.
“Tonight was a good win. He (Coach Clay Weller) is always going to have his guys ready to play and they came out hot,” said Stratford boys coach Ray Ardery. “We did a good job of keeping our composure early. We felt like we improved on some things over the break and hope to continue growing as the season goes on.”
Caleb Miller led all scorers with 22 points, while Brisyn Markovich was close behind with 20.
Miller also had five rebounds and two blocked shots and Markovich grabbed a team-best seven boards.
Tupelo was paced by Cody Airington, who sank three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Bentley Bills just missed double figures with nine points.
Stratford meets Ninnekah at 11:15 a.m. today in the first round of the Alex Longhorn Classic. Tupelo is involved with the Moss Tournament which runs today through Saturday.
Stratford girls stymie Tupelo
Behind a game-high 28 points from post player Jaedyn Getman, the Stratford Lady Bulldogs pushed past Tupelo 58-32 at home Tuesday night.
Stratford, ranked No. 13 in Class 2A, improved to 4-1 while Tupelo evened its record at 2-2.
Stratford led 11-4 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 29-18 by halftime. The Lady Bulldogs broke the game open with an 11-3 run in the third quarter.
Abbi Phelps added 15 p[oints for the Lady Bulldogs. Getman hit five 3-pointers and Phelps sank four shots from beyond the arc.
“This team will be gritty and strong,” said Stratford head coach Mark Savage. “We should get better as we go and as we gain more experience. I’m looking forward to seeing how this team matures as we go.”
Kylee Watson finished with 16 points to pace Tupelo, while Breaonna D’Aguanno dropped in nine points for the visitors.
Stratford faces Cement at 12:30 p.m. today at the 2021 Alex Longhorn Classic, while Tupelo competes in the Moss Tournament today through Saturday.
