STRATFORD — The Stratford High School girls basketball team closed out the regular season with an impressive 70-36 home win over Wynnewood at home Friday night.
The win, Stratford’s ninth in a row, improved the Lady Bulldogs to 18-5 heading into postseason play, while Wynnewood fell to 9-13.
In the boys contest, the Bulldogs had their fans thinking upset before the Savages turned back Stratford 62-57.
Stratford dropped to 7-15, while Class 2A No. 20 Wynnewood improved to 14-7.
Both SHS squads travel to Hinton Saturday night for a pair of Class 2A District Tournament championship contests. The Hinton boys are 18-5 and ranked No. 6. The Lady Comets enter the game with a 7-16 record.
GIRLS
Stratford 70, Wynnewood 36
Stratford senior Jayden Getman erupted for a game-high 30 points to help the Lady Bulldogs bury Wynnewood.
Stratford led 20-5 after the first quarter and boosted its big advantage to 45-15 by halftime. The Lady Bulldogs then pitched a third-quarter shutout, going on an 18-0 run to forge a 63-15 lead.
Morgan Boyles also hit double figures for Stratford with 11 points. Both Lundyn Anderson Kourtney Willingham finished with identical stats of eight points and six assists.
Wynnewood got a team-high nine points from Leslie Thompson and eight points from Seezan Thompson.
BOYS
Wynnewood 62, Stratford 57
The Bulldogs trailed 17-11 after one quarter and 30-23 by halftime. Wynnewood stretched its lead to 45-28 after three quarters before Stratford came roaring back. The Bulldogs ended the game on a 29-17 volley but the comeback bid fell short.
Derick Fields erupted for a game-high 32 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace the Savage squad. Next for the visitors was Adolfo Gutierrez, who also hit double figures with 16 points. He sank a pair of treys.
Adam Fields followed with eight points for Wynnewood.
Walker Chandler had a big night for Stratford, connecting for a team-high 25 points, including three 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds.
No other SHS player scored more than six. Hunter Morton, Canaan Weddle, Axel McKinney and Tucker Maxwell scored six points apiece for the home team.
