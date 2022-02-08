ASHER — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs scored early and often in a 66-28 win over Asher in a Saturday afternoon road game.
Coach Mark Savage’s crew has now won nine of their past 10 games to improve to 15-5 on the year. Asher dropped to 7-16.
In the boys game, Stratford had control early but Asher used a big second half to rally past the Bulldogs for a 49-46 win.
The Indians improved to 8-14, while Stratford fell to 6-13. The Bulldogs are mired in an eight-game losing kid.
Both Stratford teams played at Tupelo Monday night and travel to Calvin tonight.
GIRLS
Stratford 66, Asher 28
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Asher 19-9 in the first quarter before pulling away with a 23-5 surge in the second period to build a 42-14 halftime lead.
Stratford was still firing away in the third quarter and led 60-17 heading into the final frame.
SHS senior Jaedyn Getman scored a game-high 25 points in three quarters of action. She finished 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Lundyn Anderson sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Stratford, while Kourtney Willingham was next with 11 points. She made all four of her free throws. Morgan Boyles was next with 10 points in the balanced SHS attack.
The Lady Indians got a team-high 11 points from senior Kathryn Dixson. Peyton Leba followed with seven points, while Delanie Templeton and Alexis Johnston chipped in five points apiece.
Stratford finished 13-of-15 from the free-throw line compared to an 8-of-14 showing by Asher.
BOYS
Asher 49, Stratford 46
The visiting Bulldogs led 13-9 after the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 26-17 by halftime.
The Indians closed the gap to 32-30 heading into the fourth period and completed the rally with a 19-14 surge to end the contest.
Garrett Leba paced the Asher attack with a game-best 16 points, including a trio of 3-point shots. Mikey Vanschuyver just missed double figures with nine points, while Kelby Fowler and Raygan Kuhlman were next with eight points each. Kuhlman hit a pair of triples.
Walker Chandler paced Stratford with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Canaan Weddle also hit double digits with 10.
Both Hunter Morton and David Arriaga scored seven points each. Arriaga also had seven rebounds and five steals.
Five players fouled out of the contest — three from Stratford and two from Asher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.