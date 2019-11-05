Stratford socks Star Spencer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gus Smith ran for two touchdowns, and Payton Wood scored off another Friday night as the Stratford Bulldogs spanked host Star Spencer 20-7.
Smith had TD runs of 11 and 2 yards while netting 78 yards on 19 carries while Wood, who ended up with 10 yards on four attempts, had the other Stratford TD off a 1-yard run.
Laken Dempsey topped the Bulldog rushing attack with 88 yards on 17 carries as Stratford compiled 176 yards on the ground to go with 87 passing yards. Wood was 7-of-14 through the air while throwing just one interception.
Stratford was helped by five Bobcat turnovers – three interceptions and two lost fumbles. Smith picked off a pair of Star Spencer aerials to go with a team-high 13 tackles. Brisyn Markovich had the other pickoff. Britt Bradstreet and Hunter Morton each recovered a fumble.
“I am very proud of our guys tonight,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “We were really shorthanded tonight, but we fought and battled and came away with a good win.”
Helping out the Bulldog defense were Russell Caton with nine tackles, Dempsey with seven, Bradstreet with six, Nolan Hall with five and Morton with four.
After a scoreless first quarter, Stratford finally got on the board off Smith’s 11-yard with 4:06 to go before intermission. Ty Martin’s point-after kick made it 7-0.
Then with just two seconds left before halftime, Smith scored from two yards out, giving the Bulldogs a 13-0 advantage before the PAT failed.
It remained 13-0 until Wood scored off a 1-yard keeper run with 5:34 remaining. Martin’s point made it 20-0.
Later in the third, Star Spencer finally reached the end zone off a 33-yard pass from Cecil Jackson to Daniel Fabre with 2:33 remaining in the third as the PAT was good, concluding the game’s scoring.
The Bobcats had 209 yards of total offense, with 136 coming through the air.
Stratford wraps up the regular season at Millwood at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Bulldogs need a win in that game and a Community Christian School loss to Crooked Oak to have a chance at a playoff berth.
