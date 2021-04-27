DIBBLE — The Class 3A District Tournament draw for the Stratford High School softball teams wasn’t exactly favorable.
The Lady Bulldogs were thrown into a district that also included No. 16 and host Dible and No. 17 Crescent. Coach Tony Prichard team’s seemed to forget they were the underdogs.
The Lady Bulldogs piled up 14 home runs — including six from senior Paige Chamberlain — and won the district crown by edging Dibble 19-18 in a wild championship contest last week.
Stratford opened the tournament with a 19-7 win over Crescent, then dropped to the loser’s bracket with a 15-5 setback to the Lady Demons. The Lady Bulldogs then eliminated Lady Tigers 11-1 to set up the championship showdown with Dibble. The hosts had been sent to the loser’s bracket via a 19-18 loss to Crescent.
Stratford advances to a Class 3A Regional Tournament this week at Calera with a 16-13. Dibble is done at 15-8 and Crescent ends its season at 19-10. The Lady Bulldogs wil face the second-ranked and host Calera at 1 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup. That regional also includes No. 7 Wister and 13th-ranked Gore.
Championship
Stratford 19, Dibble 18
The Lady Bulldogs led 18-11 after six innings and blew every bit of it after Dibble scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score at 18-18.
Stratford responded in the bottom of the seventh when Paige Chamberlain and Brynn Savage walked to lead off the frame.
Holley Wood then hit a game-winning RBI double to center field that scored Chamberlain.
The Lady Bulldogs hit seven home runs in the title contest alone — three from Abbi Phelps, two by Lundyn Anderson and Savage and one from Chamberlain.
Stratford pounded 26 total hits in the game, led by Phelps in her leadoff spot. She finished 4-for-5 with nine RBIs and four runs scored. Savage went 4-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Liberty Fires also went 4-for-4 with three runs scored for Stratford.
Anderson finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Chamberlain went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Wood ended up 3-for-5 with the clutch RBI, while Lenea Sandlin went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Faith Mize led Dibble’s 21-hit offense, going 4-for-4 with a home run, six RBIs and three runs scored. Kaylei Clanton went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, while Olivia Greene finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.
Hallie McGaha and Lauren Gilleland both hit home runs for the home team.
Stratford 11, Crescent 1
The Lady Bulldogs scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to surge past Crescent.
Abi Phelps led a 10-h9t SHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Lundyn Anderson also had two hits and scored a run, while Lenea Sandlin finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Brynn Savage had two RBIs for Stratford, while Liberty Fires finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Dibble 15, Stratford 5
Dibble scored five runs in both the first and second innings and Stratford to pull away early.
Faith Mize finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 17-hit SHS offense. Hallie McGahah went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Kaylei Clanton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, an RBI and three runs score.
Macy Merrick finished 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored for the home team.
Brynn Savage went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in Stratford’s 10-hit offense. Abi Phelps went 2-for-3 with a run score and Paige Chamberlain went 2-for-2 and scored twice. JimyJo Lemmings finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Holley Wood drove in a pair of runs for the locals.
Stratford 19, Crescent 7
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 7-4 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before erupting for a whopping 15 runs in the frame. Paige Chamberlain’s walk-off grand slam capped the huge fourth-inning uprising for Stratford. It was her third home run of the game and she finished 4-for-4 with a double, eight RBIs and four runs scored.
Lundyn Anderson also went deep for Stratford and ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Liberty Fires went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Brenda Norton finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Brynn Savage, JimyJo Lemmings and Katy Hobson all added two hits each for the Lady Bulldogs.
