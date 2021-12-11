CALVIN — Stratford junior Lundyn Anderson converted on a huge three-point play with 44.4 seconds left in the game to break a 26-26 tie and help the Lady Bulldogs surprise Roff 31-26 in a semifinal contest Thursday night at the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Coach Mark Savage’s crew, ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, improved to 3-1 while Roff — No. 16 in Class B — fell to 4-3.
Stratford was still playing without potential All-State post player Jaedyn Getman, who went through pregame warmups with the Lady Bulldogs with a brace on her injured knee but never entered the game. Savage labeled her condition day-to-day.
Trinity Bacon attempted a game-tying 3-pointer after Anderson put Stratford on top, but it was off the mark. Grace White slipped inside and hit a point-black shot for Stratford with 15.9 to help her team secure the win.
In the other girls semifinal contest, Vanoss walloped Allen 50-20. The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 4 in Class A, improved to 7-1, while the Lady Mustangs lost for the first time, falling to 4-1.
Vanoss will meet Stratford at 6 p.m. tonight in the girls championship game, while Roff will tangle with Allen at 2:30 p.m. for third place.
GIRLS
Stratford 31, Roff 26
Both offenses struggled throughout the game — in part to some solid defensive efforts. Roff’s 26-point outing was a season-low.
Roff led 19-14 at halftime but scored just two points in the third quarter on a jumper by Hailey Perry. Stratford took advantage and outscored the Lady Tigers 8-2 in the third frame.
Morgan Boyles hit a free throw with 2:59 left in the period to snap a 21-21 tie and neither team would score again in the quarter. Stratford carried a 22-21 lead into the fourth period.
Maddie Adiar started off the final quarter with a 3-pointer that put Roff ahead 24-22 but it would be the only field goal the Lady Tigers would make the rest of the way.
Abby Salter hit two free throws for Roff with 2:30 left to tie the game for the final time at 26-26 before Stratford swiped the victory in the closing seconds.
Anderson and Boyles finished with 10 points apiece to pace the SHS offense.
Perry and Salter both scored nine points for the Lady Tigers.
Stratford made just 7-of-15 free throws in the contest, compared to a 9-of-11 showing by Roff.
Vanoss 50, Allen 20
Vanoss senior Alexus Belcher hit five 3-pointers and outscored the entire Allen team by herself with 25 points to lead the Lady Wolves to the semifinal blowout.
Vanoss limited Allen to a single free throw by Brooklyn Sanders in the first quarter and raced to a 15-1 lead.
The Lady Mustangs managed just one field goal by Maggie Yarbrough in the second period and the VHS lead grew to 31-4 by halftime.
Belcher was the only double figure score for the Lady Wolves. Madi Faust was next with seven points.
Allen got nine points from Yarbrough.
