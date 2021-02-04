ROFF — Stratford junior playmaker Jaedyn Getman got into early foul trouble and sat out the entire second quarter against Roff during their Tuesday night contest at Roff.
It didn’t matter.
Getman still erupted for 26 points and nearly outscored the entire Roff team in Stratford’s 53-37 win.
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, improved to 14-3 on the year. The Lady Tigers, No. 13 in Class B, dropped to 15-4.
Getman’s offensive outburst was incredibly efficient. She finished 10-of-13 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range and hit her only two free-throw attempts.
Stratford led 11-0 out of the gate. After hitting a trio of 3-pointers to open the second quarter — one by Kourtney Willingham and two from Abbi Phelps — the Lady Bulldogs had boosted their lead to 24-3 at the 3:05 mark.
All with Getman sitting on the bench.
During that stretch, all the Roff offense could muster was a 3-pointer by Payton Owens midway through the first period.
The Lady Tigers scored the final six points in the second quarter on an old fashioned three-point play from Chloe Eldred and a 3-point basket from Abby Salter that got Roff within 24-9 at halftime.
Getman scored 10 points in a 16-4 SHS run to open the third period. Her 3-pointer with just over two minutes left stretched the Stratford lead to 40-14. She ended the quarter with a basket inside and then hit two free throws to open the fourth period that put Stratford ahead by 30 (47-17).
Phelps contributed 17 points — including three 3-pointers — to the Stratford offense. As a team, Stratford finished 9-of-13 (69.2%) from 3-point range.
Morgan Boyles added seven points for the visitors.
Roff got eight points from Eldred and six points from both Salter and Maddie Adair.
Asher is scheduled to visit Stratford Friday night.
The Lady Tigers are two games into a brutal stretch in their schedule. After losses to Class A No. 11 Velma-Alma on Saturday and then to Stratford, Roff plays at Class 2A No. 3 Latta Thursday and Class 3A No. 8 Kingston Saturday night.
