Stratford shoots past Lady Pirates

BYNG — The Stratford High School softball raced out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back in a convincing 12-0 victory over host Byng Friday evening in four innings.

The Lady Bulldogs have now won five straight games to improve to 14-9 on the year, while Byng had lost four in a row to dip to 4-12.

Byng was in a festival at Sulphur on Monday and is set to host Prague at 5 p.m. tonight. Stratford was at Wynnewood on Monday and is hosting Roff and Alex in a festival today.

Freshman Tinley Dempsey led a 14-hit Stratford barrage, going 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

Haylee Dickerson, another Stratford freshman, blasted a three-run homer, while Brynn Savage finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Launa Raymo went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Kennedy Layton ended up 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.

Liberty Fires went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors while Lundyn Anderson had two hits and scored twice. Lenea Sandin finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.

The Lady Pirates were limited to four total hits - singles by Joelee Williams, Alexa Thompson, Paige Ridgewayand Havyn Miller.

