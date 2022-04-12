Stratford shoots past Lady Pirates

BYNG — The Stratford High School softball raced out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back in a convincing 12-0 victory over host Byng Friday evening in four innings.
The Lady Bulldogs have now won five straight games to improve to 14-9 on the year, while Byng had lost four in a row to dip to 4-12.
Byng was in a festival at Sulphur on Monday and is set to host Prague at 5 p.m. tonight. Stratford was at Wynnewood on Monday and is hosting Roff and Alex in a festival today.
Freshman Tinley Dempsey led a 14-hit Stratford barrage, going 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Haylee Dickerson, another Stratford freshman, blasted a three-run homer, while Brynn Savage finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Launa Raymo went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Kennedy Layton ended up 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Liberty Fires went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors while Lundyn Anderson had two hits and scored twice. Lenea Sandin finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.
The Lady Pirates were limited to four total hits - singles by Joelee Williams, Alexa Thompson, Paige Ridgewayand Havyn Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.