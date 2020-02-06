STRATFORD — Stratford senior Gus Smith was the only local athlete named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football team.
The OCA released the rosters last week.
Kickoff for the All-State game is set for 7 p.m. July 31 at a site to be determined. Pregame festivities will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Kingfisher’s Jeff Myers will be the West’s head coach, while Hobart’s Travis Sims, Noble’s Greg George and Edmond Santa Fe’s Daniel Maly will serve as assistants.
Stroud’s Chris Elerick will serve as the East’s head coach, with Adair’s Mark Lippe, Bethel’s Joey Ginn and Collinsville’s Kevin Jones as the assistants.
Smith rushed for 746 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season and also hauled in nine catches for 91 yards. During his four-year career, he piled up over 3,000 yards of total offense, with 2,572 yards rushing and 526 yards receiving. He scored 28 total touchdowns during his stellar career.
“He’s really a good player and is very deserving of the award,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “He’s been a real good leader for us. He’s started since sophomore year but even played a lot as a freshman. He’s one of those kids that just plays hard every moment that he’s out there.”
Smith was out there almost every single snap for the Bulldogs. Not only did he contribute big on offense and defense, he was also part of Stratford’s special teams units and spent time as the punter and kicker for his squad.
Smith will be a running back for the West squad.
“In football, it’s pretty tough. To make the actual All-State team, that’s Class A to 6A. It’s a good honor. I’m proud for him,” Blackburn said.
Following are the All-State football rosters:
WEST
OFFENSE
QB: Cade Horton, Norman; Jaxon Ratterree, Weatherford
RB: Jayce Gardner, Moore; Davontae Pickard, Piedmont; Gus Smith, STRATFORD
WR: Kaden Merrell, Lindsay; Blake Nowell, Plainview; Chateau Reed, Lawton; Parker Ross, Tuttle; Fischer Webb, Mangum
TE: Coty Scott, Ringling
OL: Kellen Clafin, Pond Creek-Hunter; Logan Furnish, Norman North; Wes Hine, Kingfisher; Jayston King, Putnam North; Evan Maples, Edmond Santa Fe; Ben Sparks, Norman; Ethan Stewart, Jones
K/P: John Bay, Shattuck
DEFENSE
ATH: Sam Brandt, Bethany
DL: Ryan Baker, Cashion; D.J. Flowers, Putnam North; Rafe Goucher, El Reno; Hunter Largent, Noble; Riley Myers, Kingfisher; Colin Naney, Tuttle; Kyren Williams, Del City
LB: Reise Collier, Carl Albert; Nate Edwards, Chisholm; Ethan Johnson, Ringling; Mason Olguin, Edmond Santa Fe; Jeff Roberson, Choctaw
DB: Daniel Hishaw Jr., Moore; Kyshon Murray, Del City; Drake Parker, Woodward; Phillip Smitherman, Heritage Hall; Jayveion Traylor, Carl Albert
EAST
OFFENSE
ATH: Brennan Presley, Bixby
QB: Grant Elerick, Stroud; Gunnar Gundy, Stillwater; Asher Link, Tulsa Metro Christian
RB: Jimmie Coleman, Muskogee; Cameron Gunville, Seminole; Sevion Morrison, Tulsa Edison
WR: Barrett Bradbury, Adair; Carson Callaway, Tulsa Metro Christian; Garrett Mitchell, Pryor; Jack Wright, Tulsa Regent Prep
TE: Mario Kirby, Owasso
OL: Zachary Buchanan, Pawnee; Maximus Johnson, Jenks; Jordan Overson, Tulsa Lincoln Christian; Matthew Pierce, Beggs; Luke Wieck, Seminole; Austin Woods, Verdigris; Caleb Yeager, Kingston
DEFENSE
DL: Blake Corn, Tahlequah; Braden Fullbright, Bristow; Brayden Morgan, Fort Gibson; Vaka Tuifua, Poteau; Devion Williams, Muskogee; Stephen Young, Broken Bow
LB: Drew Elerick, Stroud; Hunter Reed, Pawhuska; Payton Russell, Collinsville; Brody Sartin, Bixby; Jaxson Walker, Davenport; Elijah Reed, Vian
DB: Devin Acklin, Bethel; Dawson Adams, Owasso; Kobe Holley, Stillwater; Thomas Ivy, Tulsa Edison; Joseph Nichols, Tulsa Union; D.J. Overstreet, Bristow
