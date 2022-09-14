STRATFORD — The Stratford High School football team has had two great starts in as many weeks.
The Bulldogs scored 28 first-quarter points and bolted past the Allen Mustangs 49-7 in a Week 2 matchup between two local teams last Friday at Blackburn Field.
Stratford improved to 2-0 on the year, while Allen fell to 1-1.
Last week, Stratford also scored 28 first-period points in a 42-6 win over Coalgate.
“It was a great second step for our guys tonight. Our effort was great and the guys prepared well all week,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “We just need to continue to work to get better each week and these guys are doing that”
Stratford got on the scoreboard first when Hunter Morton raced into the end zone from seven yards out. David Arriaga kicked the extra point and the hosts led 7-0 at the 10:49 mark of the first quarter.
Just six seconds later, Arriaga made his presence felt on defense by sacking Allen quarterback Quin Corum in the end zone for a safety to push the SHS lead to 9-0.
Stratford QB Nolan Hall scored on a 16-yard keeper at the 8:57 mark of the opening period to help boost the lead to 16-0.
The Bulldogs scored their second safety of the game when a punt was snapped out of the end zone to push the lead to 18-0 at the 5:52 mark.
Arriaga then booted a 33-yard field goal to stretch the SHS advantage to 21-0 with 3:51 left in the first quarter.
Hall scored on runs of 4 and 6 yards to boost the Stratford lead to 35-0.
After Arriaga scored on a 40-yard run, the Bulldogs rounded out the scoring when Morton picked off a pass and returned the interception 70 yards for a touchdown at the 1:57 mark of the second quarter that made it 49-0 at halftime.
Allen finally got on the scoreboard when Tagus Howard crashed into the end zone from a yard out with 8:18 left in the game. Quinn Corum connected on the PAT kick for the visitors.
Stratford outgained Allen 304-104 in total offense.
Arriaga led the SHS ground game, rushing for 80 yards on just six carries. Hall followed with 62 yards on 1o totes, while Morton followed with 51 yards on just four carries.
Leading the SHS defense were Jase Fulks and Aaron Carter with seven tackles each. Morton and Brylinn King both had interceptions for the home team.
The game featured eight fumbles — three by the Bulldogs and five by the Mustangs.
Allen is back at home Friday night versus Coalgate, while Stratford travels to Konawa in a pair of local Week 3 matchups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.