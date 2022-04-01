Stratford runs away from Maud squad

MAUD — The Stratford Bulldogs and host Maud were tied at 2-2 after two innings of their spring baseball matchup Monday night.
The tie didn’t last for long.
The Bulldogs exploded for 15 runs in the top of the third inning and blitzed the Tigers 17-3.
Stratford improved to 3-2 on the year, while the Maud squad dropped to 2-9.
The Bulldogs piled up 12 hits in the three-inning run-rule victory.
Tyler Biggs led the SHS onslaught, going 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Canaan Weddle finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Bulldogs, while Walker Chandler went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jase Fulks ended up 1-for-1 with three walks, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Williams Bright finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Josiah Stevens went 1-for-1 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Sean Harian also went 1-for-1 with an RBI, three runs scored and two walks.
Tyler Biggs was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs. He struck out two, walked two and allowed three earned runs in two innings. Biggs got an inning of relief help from Josiah Stevens, who struck out two of the three batters he faced.
Stratford met Holdenville Thursday night in the first round of the first-ever Tishomingo Baseball Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.