STRATFORD — The Stratford Bulldogs scored 28 first-quarter points en route to a 42-6 runaway victory over Coalgate Friday night at Blackburn Field.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
“I was really happy with the way we came out ready to play tonight. We played a very good first quarter and played with a lot of effort,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “The guys prepared well and they have been ready to go since the season ended last year. We have a long way to go, but it was a very good first game.”
Stratford got on the scoreboard first when Walker Chander found his way into the end zone from 8 yards out. David Arriaga tossed the ball to Hunter Morton for the two-point conversion to put the home team ahead 8-0 at the 9:07 mark of the first period.
SHS quarterback Nolan Hall connected with Sean Harian on a 14-yard touchdown pass and a David Arriaga kick pushed the lead to 15-0 with 4:46 left in the opening frame.
David Arriaga then hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from Hall but the two-point pass failed, leaving the Bulldogs ahead 21-0 with 2:52 to play in the first quarter.
With less than a minute left in the first period, Hall found Morton with a 29-yard score. Arriaga kicked the PAT and Stratford had boosted its lead to 28-0.
Hall crashed into the end zone from a yard out at the 7:29 mark of the second period and the SHA advantage had ballooned to 35-0.
An Arriaga 7-yard run with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter made it 42-0.
Sophomore Buster Ratcliff scored on an 8-yard run at the 8:33 mark of the fourth quarter to help Coalgate avoid the shutout.
Stratford piled up 345 yards of total offense, including 243 on the ground and 102 through the air.
Three SHS runners had at least 50 yards rushing. Morton led the way with 54 yards on nine carries, Hall finished with 58 yards on eight totes and Arriaga ended up with 47 yards on nine carries.
Hall completed 5-of-8 passes for 102 yards and three TDs. Harian had two catches for 37 yards.
Leading the Stratford defense was Chandler with six tackles and Aaron Carter with five stops. Skylar Joslin added four tackles and an interception.
Freshman Rowdy Hemphill led the Coalgate offense with five carries for 29 yards. Bredyn Gold, another CHS freshman, finished with two grabs for 36 yards.
Stratford hosts Allen Friday night in a Week 2 matchup, while Coalgate is at home opposite Antlers.
