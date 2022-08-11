ASHER — Stratford used a five-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning to pull away from host Asher 10-1 on the road Tuesday night.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
The Lady Bulldogs travel to Maysville at 5 p.m. Thursday while Asher plays host to Wynnewood at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Kennedy Layton led an 11-hit Stratford offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Haylee Dickerson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and scored a run, while lead-off hitter Ryleigh Ardery finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Trinity Bess went 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored four times, while Lenea Sandlin ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Alexis Francis blasted a solo home run for the host Lady Indians. Payton Leba, Alexis Johnston and Ryleigh Reeser had Asher’s remaining hits.
Layton was also the winning hurler for Stratford. She struck out 10. walked one and allowed the lone earned run in the five-inning affair. Magi Melton absorbed the loss for the home team.
Byng drops pair in home festival
BYNG — After dropping a tough 5-3 decision to Dickson earlier in the day, the Byng Lady Pirates couldn’t catch up to Sulphur in a 9-2 setback Tuesday night at the Lake Country Conference Festival at the Bobby Johns Softball Complex.
Coach Markus Carr’s bunch starts the season off at 0-3.
The Lady Pirates are back in action at 4:30 p.m. today at Roff.
Game 1
Dickson 5, Byng 3
Byng led 2-0 after three innings but Dickson rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Alexa Thompson had two of Byng’s five hits in the contest. She went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Torri Gustin went 1-for-3 and knocked in a run, while Alona Cooper-Rochovitz and McKenzie Alford notched Byng’s other hits.
Game 2
Sulphur 9, Byng 2
Sulphur raced to a 7-1 lead after two innings and never looked back.
Byng managed just four hits in the five-inning game — singles by Alona Cooper-Rochovitz, McKenzie Alford, Hailey Alexander and Hannah Wort.
The Lady Bulldogs collected 10 hits in the game, led by Amera Garner who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Owen West finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brylie Sanford went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Errors too costly for Roff club
BETHEL — The Roff High School softball team simply couldn’t overcome 10 errors in an 11-5 road loss to Bethel Tuesday night.
It was the season-opener for the Roff club and the debut of new head coach Jaden Shores.
Roff led 5-3 after four innings but the Lady Wildcats scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the bottom of the sixth to surge to the victory.
The Lady Tigers out-hit Bethel 8-6. Chloe Eldred led the way, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Shelbey Ensey finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Addi Sheppard went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Compton paced a six-hit Bethel offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Williams finished 1-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for the hosts.
Compton was the winning pitcher for Bethel. She struck out six, walked none and allowed just two earned runs in a complete-game effort. Danleigh Harris absorbed the loss. She finished with eight strikeouts, five walks and surrendered four earned runs in six frames.
Roff hosts local rival Byng at 4:30 p.m. today.
Lady Mustangs wallop Wewoka
ALLEN — The Allen Lady Mustangs scored early and often in a 12-0 win over Wewoka in a Tuesday home game.
The game ended in three innings via the run rule.
It was the season-opener for Allen and their first game under the direction of new head coach Michaela Richbourg.
Allen led 5-0 after two innings before erupting for seven runs in the bottom of the third frame.
Brooklyn Sanders led Allen at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Ava Laden finished 2-for-3 and knocked in a run, while Kaylee Davis went 1-for-1 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Macyee Davis finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Maebery Wallace went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Addison Prentice and Stoney Culley also had hits for the home team.
Macyee Davis was the winning pitcher. She struck out four, walked one and allowed just one hit in three shutout innings.
Lady Bullfrogs can’t catch Stonewall
MILL CREEK — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns exploded for 16 runs in the top of the second inning and leaped past Mill Creek 22-0 in two innings in a Tuesday night road game.
It was the season-opener for coach Shanna Davidson’s team.
Stonewall finished with 11 hits including home runs from Jakobi Worcester and Brittney Littlefield.
Worcester finished 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored to pace the SHS club at the plate. Talise Parnell finished 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored for the visitors, while Lilly Wyche ended up 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and three runs scored as Stonewall’s leadoff hitter.
Kayden Alford went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Maddie Davis also cracked a double.
Parnell struck out four of the six batters she faced to earn the pitching victory for Stonewall.
The Lady Longhorns are back in action at Vanoss at 5:30 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.