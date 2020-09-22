Stratford picks up first win of the season

STRATFORD — The Stratford Bulldogs picked up a big win Friday night giving them some momentum heading into district action this week. Payton Wood had three touchdowns passes and David Arriaga added two rushing touchdowns in a 47-22 win over Oklahoma Christian Academy on Homecoming night at Blackburn Field..
“I was very proud of the effort and intensity tonight from the guys,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “It was much better from the start than it has been in the first couple of games. We had several guys step up and make plays and it was a great team win.”
The Bulldogs finished with 362 total yards on offense, 251 on the ground and 111 through the air on 5 of 10 passing.
Stratford struck first on their opening possession as Wood hit Brisyn Markovich with a 14-yard touchdown pass and the Bulldogs never trailed.
Arriaga added a 25-yard touchdown run late in the first for a 13-0 lead.
OCA got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter on a James Henault 4-yard run.
The Bulldogs then scored four straight times to blow open the game.
Nolan Hall scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 14-yard pass from Wood. Arriaga then added a 1-yard touchdown run and Hall scored on a 30-yard pass from Wood as the quarter ended with Stratford on top 34-8 at the break.
Hall scored his third touchdown of the night early in the second half on a 14-yard run.
OCA ended the Stratford run of 27 straight points with a Antone Prince 15 yard run.
Dayton Goodridge added to Stratford’s total with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.
Prince added a late touchdown run for OCA cutting the final margin to 47-22.
Arriaga led the Bulldogs with 15 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Goodridge finished with 68 yards on 10 carries. Wood passed for 111 yards and Hall had two catches for 44 yards.
The defense held OCA to 219 yards 146 on the ground and 73 through the air.
Chandler led the defense with eight tackles and one sack. Jase Fulks added eight tackles, while Arriaga, Hall and Aaron Carter finished with six tackles each.
The Bulldogs start A-4 district play on Friday as they travel to Ringling to face the third-ranked BlueDevils. Ringling is 2-0 on the season with a 35-6 win over Dickson and a 50-0 win over Marietta.
