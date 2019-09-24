STRATFORD – Gus Smith ran for 104 yards on 16 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns Friday night as Stratford upended Wayne, 12-6, in a weather-shortened contest.
The game was concluded with approximately five minutes to go in the third quarter due to heavy rain conditions.
“This was a gut-it-out type of game. The conditions were wet, and the guys battled hard,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn.
Smith scored off runs of 11 yards with 49 seconds to go before halftime and a 6-yard run with 10:15 left in the second period. He also shared in team-high tackles with two others at eight.
Wayne had pulled even on the last play of the first quarter off an Ethan Mullins 2-yard run.
Payton Wood contributed 40 rushing yards on two carries, and Laken Dempsey had five for 15 to round out Stratford’s running attack.
Wood was 2-of-2 passing for 37 yards, and Smith was 1-of-1 for 15. Brisyn Markovich caught a 27-yard pass. Laken Dempsey had one grab for 15 yards, and Kyzer McNew had a reception for 10 yards.
Sharing team-high tackling honors with Smith were Britt Bradstreet and Ty Martin with eight apiece. Dylan Carter registered six.
Wayne had a one-yard edge in total offense at 222-221. Stratford netted 169 on the ground and 52 through the air, while Wayne had 189 on the ground and 33 through the airways.
“We need to try and get a little healthier during this next week, as our district season will begin at Community Christian School,” Blackburn said.
