Stratford opens season with losses to Stroud

STRATFORD — The Stratford High School baseball team took it on the chin in a season-opening home doubleheader against District 2A-6 foe Stroud.
The Tigers rolled past Stratford 13-1 in the opener before turning back the Bulldogs 5-1 in Game 2.
Stroud is now 5-2 on the season while Stratford — which had an extended basketball season — starts off at 0-2.
Stratford was scheduled to face local rival Latta in a district doubleheader on Tuesday but those contests were rained out and have been rescheduled for April 23. The Bulldogs are back in action Thursday at the 2021 Stroud Tournament and will face Kellyville at 5:45 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
“It was a typical first and second game of the year,” said new Stratford head coach Jason Fulks. “They’re probably going to finish first or second in our district. It was nice to finally have a game after two years.”
Stroud 13, Stratford 1
Stroud led just 3-1 after three innings before scoring four runs in the fourth and six more in the seventh to pull away.
Leadoff hitter Blake Parrick led the Stroud offense, going 5-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Traven Lee went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBIs and a run scored. Zeb Blancarte went 2-for4-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Cooper Hughey finished 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Stratford got five hits from five different players, David Arriaga went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Cannan Weddle finished 1-for-2 with a double and a walk and Brysin Markovich, Jase Fulks and Caleb Miller had Stratford’s other hits.
Bruce Hughey earned the mound win for the visitors. He struck out 17, walked one and allowed one earned run in a complete-game effort.
Caleb Miller struck out nine and walked three in five innings for the Bulldogs. He got relief help from Josiah Stevens and Levi Kinsworthy.
“Our pitchers threw well for their first outings,” Fulks said.
Game 2
Stroud 5, Stratford 1
Blake Parrick pitched five strong innings for the Tigers. He struck out 10, walked one and allowed no earned runs.
Brisyn Markovich was solid in defeat for the Bulldogs. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed three earned runs in six innings of work.
Traven Lee paced a seven-hit Stroud offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Parrick went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Dylan Collins hit a home run for the Tigers.
Cannan Weddle led the Stratford offense, going 2-for-3. Jase Fulks and Josiah Stevens both hit doubles for the Bulldogs. Fulks scored the lone run of the game for the hosts.
Stratford stranded seven baserunners.
“We left too many on base in the second game,” Fulks said.
