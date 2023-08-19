Blackburn Field in Stratford never looked so … brown.
Due to a chemical mishap early in the summer, most of the grass was killed off and Stratford officials have been working like crazy to get the field in playing shape for the Bulldogs' first home game on Sept. 15 when Konawa is scheduled to come to town.
It’s been a long, slow process but green grass is returning slowly but surely. There are still several brown splotches that need work. However, with Stratford on the road for the first two weeks of the season, Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn is hopeful the field improves enough so Bulldogs will avoid traveling for that first home game.
“Right now we’re going to try to play our first home game here. That’s the plan,” Blackburn told The Ada News at the team’s Media Day Thursday afternoon.
Rewind to May. Blackburn Field was being sprayed as usual but a different chemical was grabbed by accident by some of the field crew. The next day officials showed up at the field to a bunch of dirt and dead Bermuda Grass.
“We’ve been doing our own spraying for the last several years and it’s been fine. We had some spray here that was just for parking lots and the wrong spray got used,” Blackburn explained. “It was a heartbreaker for sure. It was an honest mistake and no one is mad at anybody. It’s just one of those things that happen. We’ll do better to safeguard that kind of thing for the future.”
Blackburn said the biggest problem is the spray sterilized the soil.
“Even the dead Bermuda disappeared. The soil is still having problems growing stuff so that’s the reason we just can’t come back in here with sod. It probably wouldn’t take and grow,” he said.
Stratford officials had to turn to crabgrass to start the refurbishing process.
“It sounds crazy because crabgrass is something we actually spray and try to get rid of. But we had to seed crabgrass because we felt like that was something that could come up quick and cover well with the heat,” Blackburn explained. “Crabgrass isn’t going to hold up as well as Bermuda as far as tearing up and those kinds of things so we’ll have to see how it goes from there.”
Blackburn said the next step is to bring in ryegrass in an effort to cover up the brown patches.
“We have a plan to do something next week to these bare spots but how well it holds up, we’ll see. We’re going to try and blend some ryegrass and different things to get coverage in these other areas,” he said.
The backup plan is to play home games at East Central University’s Norris Field. Stratford had to play home basketball games at ECU a few years ago when its gym was being renovated.
“East Central has been great to work with in the past and with this too,” he said. “That’s great. But you’d rather play on your home field — the kids would and the parents would so that’s what we’re still hoping to do.”
If the Bulldogs do indeed get to host Konawa on Sept. 15, it will be Homecoming Night at Blackburn Field.
“We’re going to try and make it our Homecoming game and try to get that done for the community and everyone involved,” he said.
Preseason tidbits
Blackburn said he’s been pleased with preseason workouts so far despite his team losing a sizable group of seniors to graduation.
“We lost a really good group of seniors — not only a good group of football players but they were great kids and good leaders,” he said. “I’ve been really pleased. It seems like the next group always steps up in that category and this group has done that.”
Blackburn said effort has been great from his players.
“They’ve practiced hard. Talent-wise we’ll see where we’re at. The effort’s there. The want-to is there and the desire to get better is there,” he said.
Stratford is also training a new quarterback after 2022 signal-caller Nolan Hall graduated. The Bulldogs are turning to Hall’s sophomore brother, Lincoln Hall.
“He’s going to take over where his brother was at quarterback. He’s looked good. I think he’s going to be a good one,” Blackburn said.
One of the biggest question marks for the Bulldogs is the offensive line, where three starters are gone.
“Up front is kind of the unknown right now. We lost three senior linemen that were pretty good. We hope for some development there as we move along,” Blackburn said.
