Stratford holds off Healdton for district win

HEALDTON — The Stratford Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-0 lead before holding off a late Healdton surge in a 15-10 win over the hometown Bulldogs in Week 8.
Stratford improved to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in District A-4 play, while Healdton dropped to 1-4 and 0-3.
“Tonight was a good district win. The defense played well and came up with some big plays when we needed them,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “Blake English had a big blocked punt and Nolan Hall, Brisyn Markovich and Payton Wood all came up with key interceptions.”
The visitors scored first when quarterback Wood connected with Walker Chandler for a 12-yard touchdown pass. David Arriaga kicked the extra points and Stratford led 7-0 at the 2:12 mark of the second period.
Wood struck again in the third period, tossing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brisyn Markovich. Markovich then hauled in a pass for the two-point conversion to put Stratford ahead 15-0 late in the third period.
Healdton’s Austin Perdue got free for a 73-yard touchdown run with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter and a Beau Bradberry conversion run sliced the SHS advantage to 15-8.
The Stratford defense held from there. Healdton was given a safety for two more points when the Bulldogs snapped a punt out of the end zone with just 25 seconds remaining.
Healdton piled up 284 yards of total offense but only found the end zone once. Stratford finished with 89 yards rush and 52 yards passing.
Arriaga was the leading rusher for the local Bulldogs with 10 carries for 45 yards. Wood finished 5-of-11 through the air for all of the 52 yards. Hall had two grabs for 30 yards to lead the SHS receiving corps.
Arriaga paced Stratford’s defensive effort with 13 tackles, Chandler followed with 11 stops and Jakob Holland added 10 tackles.
Stratford is set to host Dibble at 7 p.m. Friday in a Week 9 matchup on Senior Night.
