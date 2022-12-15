STRATFORD — The Stratford High School girls’ basketball team built a double-digit lead, lost it then put visiting Allen away in overtime in a tense 48-42 victory over the Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.
Stratford, ranked No. 17 in Class 2A, improved to 5-1 on the year, while Allen — No. 17 in Class A — fell to 5-2.
In the boys contest, Allen used a big third quarter to pull away from Stonewall in a 69-41 victory.
Coach Greg Mills’ squad, No. 9 in Class A, improved to 6-1 while Stratford — No. 17 in Class 2A —dropped to 4-2.
GIRLS
Stratford 48, Allen 42 (OT)
Lundyn Anderson came up huge for the host Lady Bulldogs in overtime. She sank a clutch 4-of-4 free throws and scored six of her team’s eight points in the extra period. Anderson scored 15 points to lead all scorers and sank a trio of 3-point baskets.
It was all Stratford in the first half as the Lady Bulldogs led 10-3 after one quarter and 22-11 at halftime.
Allen came storming back, outscoring the home team 19-8 in a big third quarter that knotted the score at 30-30. Both teams scored 10 points in the fourth period to force overtime.
Morgan Boyles was next for Stratford with 14 points.
No Allen player reached double figures. Addison Prentice paced Allen with nine points, Maggie Yarbrough followed with eight points and Cherish Woodward contributed seven points and eight rebounds.
BOYS
Allen 69, Stratford 41
The Bulldogs trailed just 13-10 after one quarter and 30-24 at halftime. But Allen used a 20-5 run in the third period to take control.
Brayden Tatum erupted for a game-high 30 points — all coming in the first three quarters. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and went 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Garrett Nix was next for the Mustangs with 17 points and also made two 3-point baskets. He finished 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Easton Leo just missed double figures with eight points.
Walker Chandler led the Stratford offense with 10 points to go with five rebounds. Axel McKinney followed with nine points and Sean Harian contributed seven. Hunter Morton finished with four points, six rebounds and four assists for the home team.
Both Stratford squads are at Konawa Friday, while the Allen teams travel to Pontotoc Conference rival Roff.
