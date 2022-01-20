STRATFORD — Stratford junior Lundyn Anderson hit two pressure-packed free throws with less than 30 seconds left in the game to break a tie and help the Lady Bulldogs stun Latta 33-29 at home Tuesday night.
Stratford, which has now won six of its past seven games, improved to 9-4 on the year while Class 2A No. 3 Latta slipped to 14-4.
“I was very proud of our team. I liked our competitiveness,” said Stratford head coach Mark Savage. “We played well defensively and rebounded well.”
In the boys game, Latta held off Stratford 35-30. Coach Matt Bryant’s team snapped a four-game losing skid to improve to 4-11, while the Bulldogs fell to 6-7.
GIRLS
Stratford 33, Latta 29
After Latta missed a 3-pointer on the other end, SHS standout Jaedyn Getman was fouled and made two free throws to ice the game for the home team.
“We had a poor shooting night against a good team,” said veteran Latta head coach Clay Plunk. “With Getman getting better, coach Savage has his team playing well. They will be tough the rest of the season and in the playoffs.”
Latta finished just 2-of-11 from 3-point territory — Taryn Batterton and Jaylee Willis each hit one triple — and sank just 1-of-7 free throws.
Stratford grabbed an early 10-8 lead after one quarter but Latta outscored the hosts 8-4 in the second and the Lady Panthers were clinging to a 16-14 lead by halftime.
Stratford used a 10-7 run in the third period to grab a 24-23 advantage. The Lady Bulldogs ended the game on a 9-6 run.
Getman led the SHS attack with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds. Anderson followed with seven points and six assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Kourtney Willingham followed with six points and hit 4-of-4 free throws in the first period.
Batterton led all scorers with 18 points. She scored all eight of Latta’s points in the first quarter and all six of Latta’s points in the fourth period.
Willis followed with seven points. Chloe Miller scored just two points but finished with five steals.
Stratford meets North Rock Creek at 10 a.m. today in the first round of the 2022 Byng Winter Classic.
Unless Plunk can find a make-up game of some kind, his team is off until traveling to Atoka on Jan. 28.
BOYS
Latta 35, Stratford 30
The Panthers held a slim 17-16 lead at halftime, inched ahead 25-23 after three quarters and outscored the Bulldogs 10-7 in the final frame.
Junior Cooper Coulston paced the Latta offense with 12 points, while Cooper Hamilton just missed double figures with nine. Allen Williams was next with five points for the visitors.
Walker Chandler paced Stratford with 10 points and David Arriaga was next with nine. Axel McKinney followed with seven points for the home team.
Latta is off to the 2022 Wampus Cat Classic and will meet Broken Bow at 3 p.m. today in a first-round contest. Stratford meets host Byng at 8:30 p.m. tonight in the first round of the 2022 Byng Winter Classic.
