CALVIN — The Stratford girls basketball team pitched a first-quarter shutout and buried Calvin 59-15 in a Tuesday night road game.
Coach Mark Savage’s squad improved to 17-5 on the year, while Calvin dropped to 8-12.
In the boys contest, the visiting Bulldogs stayed within striking distance through three quarters before Calvin pulled away in the fourth for a 52-38 win.
The host Bulldogs improved to 14-9 on the season while coach Ray Ardery’s club fell to 7-14.
Both Stratford teams host Wynnewood tonight.
GIRLS
Stratford 59, Calvin 15
Stratford rolled to an 18-0 first-quarter lead and by the time halftime rolled around, the visitors were on top 31-10.
SHS standout Jaedyn Getman erupted for a game-high 23 points through three quarters. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and also registered a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Fellow senior Rai McMillen also had a double-double that included 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Kourtney Willingham hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers for all six of her points. She also had six rebounds.
Nariah Bump scored five points to lead the Calvin club.
BOYS
Calvin 52, Stratford 38
The host Bulldogs led just 8-7 after the first period and 21-17 at halftime. Stratford was within 29-24 after three quarters before Calvin turned on the gas and finally pulled away by ending the game on a 23-14 run.
No Stratford player reached double figures. Walker Chandler led the way with nine points for the visitors, while Hunter Morton followed with six points, five rebounds and three steals. David Arriaga also scored six points for Stratford and collected seven rebounds.
Jacobie Lacy scored a game-best 22 points for Calvin, including four 3-point baskets. Kobe Harrison was next with 18 points, including a pair of triples. Jonas Winningham also hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points for the home team.
