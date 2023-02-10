STRATFORD — The Stratford High School girls basketball team turned in yet another stellar defensive effort in a 35-17 win over Calvin at home Tuesday night.
The host Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, improved to 17-4 and won the regular season Pontotoc Conference championship with a perfect 7-0 record. Calvin, ranked No. 9 in Class B, dropped to 18-7.
In the boys contest, the hometown Bulldogs heated up early and strolled past the Calvin Bulldogs 68-46.
Coach Ray Ardery’s team, ranked No. 18 in Class 2A, improved to 13-8, while Calvin remained winless at 0-18.
Both Stratford teams host Healdton tonight.
The Calvin clubs start their Class B playoff journeys this weekend. The CHS boys team meet Midway at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Class B District Tournament action in Moss. The Calvin girls meet the winner between Midway and Moss at 6 p.m. Saturday in the district title game.
GIRLS
Stratford 35, Calvin 17
Stratford allowed 18 points or fewer for the fourth straight game and limited Calvin freshman standout E’Niyah Holmes to just three points.
“It was an overall great job defensively by our girls,” Stratford head coach Mark Savage said. “Kourtney (Willingham) played great defense on the Holmes’ kid.”
The host Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter and used an 11-2 run in the second to build a 22-6 halftime lead.
With less than three minutes left in the third period, the Lady Bulldogs had stretched their advantage to 29-8.
Jaelee Korzan and Trinity Bess scored nine points each to pace the SHS offense. Bess connected on one 3-pointer.
Lundyn Anderson sank two 3-point shots and scored eight points for the hosts.
Sophomore Anderson Winningham paced the Calvin club with six points.
BOYS
Stratford 68, Calvin 46
Stratford started off strong, running out to a 23-11 lead after the first period. The hosts used an 18-6 surge in the second period to build a comfortable 41-17 halftime advantage.
Walker Chandler led the way for Stratford with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. He also sank a trio of 3-point shots.
Hunter Morton finished with 13 points, and four assists and sank a pair of triples. Canaan Weddle just missed double figures with nine points.
Nolan Hall followed with eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Josh Gifford chipped in seven points and grabbed five rebounds for the home team.
Nevon Bump led the way for the black and gold Bulldogs with a game-best 21 points that included five 3-pointers. Jayce Dickey made four triples for all 12 of his points, while Landen Rippee added two treys — Calvin made 11 total 3-pointers in the game — for six points.
