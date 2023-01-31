VANOSS — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs can now forever be referred to as the streak stoppers.
In an upset heard ‘round the region, the Stratford girls bottled up Vanoss 26-15 Friday night inside a packed Vanoss Activity Center.
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 16 in Class 2A, improved to 14-4 on the year, while Class A No. 3 Vanoss saw its season-long win streak come to an end and fell to 18-1.
Even more incredible was the fact that the Stratford victory ended a lofty 59-game Vanoss winning streak in Pontotoc Conference games — including both regular season and tournament contests.
It was surely the biggest Stratford girls victory in recent history and probably in decades.
“It was a great win for us. I was so proud of our effort. We gave great defensive effort tonight. All of them played really, really good defensively,” said Stratford head coach Mark Savage.
In the boys game, Vanoss started raining 3-pointers late in the first half and eased past Stratford 56-44.
The Wolves, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 17-2 on the year while Class 2A No. 14 Stratford dropped to 11-7.
Stratford traveled to Roff on Monday afternoon to try and beat inclement weather expected to arrive in the stay by today. Vanoss is tentatively scheduled to host Silo tonight.
GIRLS
Stratford 26, Vanoss 15
Stratford got 3-point baskets from Lundyn Anderson, Kourtney Willingham and Jaelee Korzan in the first quarter in a 9-2 SHS volley to open the game.
Grace Wright hit two free throws for the Lady Bulldogs at the 5:10 mark of the second quarter to put her team ahead 12-3.
During the opening SHS run, Vanoss hit just 1-of-11 field goals and committed five turnovers. The Lady Wolves didn’t look much like the No. 3 team in Class A during that stretch.
“We made some big shots in the first half to get up on them,” Savage said.
“Vanoss is a hard team to score on at times. We figured if we could D them up and give great effort we had a chance (to win),” he continued. “We knew it was going to be physical and it was a very physical game. Coach (Jonathon) Hurt does a great, great job We were just fortunate they were off a little bit tonight and we played with great effort.”
Trinity Bess hit a 3-pointer on an inbounds play at the 2:21 mark of the second period to put Stratford ahead 17-5. She became the fourth SHS player to connect from beyond the arc. The Lady Bulldogs led 19-10 at halftime
The game was a defensive slugfest in the third quarter with neither team scoring for the first seven minutes.
Korzan finally broke the ice for Stratford with a 3-pointer with just under a minute left in the frame. Vanoss got an answer on the next trip down the court when Jacee Underwood connected from deep to make it 22-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bess knifed inside for a basket for the first points of the final frame and what turned out to be Stratford’s only field goal of the period that made it 24-13.
However, Vanoss couldn’t take advantage. The Lady Wolves didn’t score again until Underwood hit a layup on a VHS fast break with 2:46 remaining that got the hosts within 25-15. But that was the end of the Vanoss scoring and the end of its long win streaks.
Korzan, a Stratford freshman, led all scorers with 10 points. She finished 4-of-5 from the field and hit both of her 3-point shot attempts. She also had nine rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
Anderson and Bess added five points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs.
Underwood and Livi Ellis both scored five points to pace the struggling Vanoss offense. The Lady Wolves ended up 6-of-38 (15.9%) from the field and 2-of-18 (11.1%) from the 3-point arc.
Stratford sank just 8-of-38 shots but five of those field goals were from 3-point territory.
Savage said the win should be a big boost for his club down the stretch and into the playoffs.
“I told my girls this should be a stepping stone for what we can do in Class 2A if we play with the great effort we did tonight,” he said.
BOYS
Vanoss 56, Stratford 44
When Stratford playmaker Walker Chandler hit a 3-pointer late in the second quarter, it got the Bulldogs within 21-19.
However, Vanoss sank three 3-pointers in the closing minute of the second period and that ignited a game-changing 16-2 run. Layne Thrower capped the VHS flurry with two free shots at the 6:14 mark of the third quarter that pushed the Vanoss lead to 37-21. Stratford never recovered after that.
“I thought we came out and competed very well to start the game,” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery. “Great teams are able to go on mini runs to get some separation and Vanoss did that tonight. The last minute and a half of the second quarter had a huge impact on the game. They were able to end the half on a run and put together another run to start the third quarter.”
The Bulldogs clawed back to within 40-32 on a pair of free throws by Sean Harian at the 2:06 mark of the third quarter. But Vanoss answered with a 14-0 volley to put the game out of reach.
A 3-pointer from the corner by Carter Perry early in the fourth period pushed the VHS lead to 54-32. Perry led all scorers with 21 points, including a 5-of-11 showing from 3-point range.
Braydon Cannon had an all-around good game for the Wolves with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Thrower added nine points, four rebounds and four takeaways. Nate Sheppherd hit three 3-point shots for all of his nine points off the bench.
Chandler ended up with 20 points to pace the SHS offense. He hit 4-of-8 3-pointers and also had eight rebounds and four assists. No other Stratford player reached double figures.
Nolan Hall contributed six points, nine rebounds and four assists for the visitors. Hunter Morton chimed in with five [points and 10 boards.
Stratford out-rebounded Vanoss 39-25 but committed 17 turnovers compared to six for the Wolves.
“We still need to fix some things going into playoffs but we feel like we are taking some strides in the right direction,” Ardery said.
