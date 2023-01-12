Stratford girls scorch Dibble Lady Demons

STRATFORD — Trinity Bess got the Stratford Lady Bulldogs going early in a 52-33 home win over Dibble Tuesday night.
Stratford, ranked No. 16 in Class 2A, improved to 10-2 on the year, while Dibble dipped to 5-6.
Bess scored 10 of her team-high 14 points during a 15-6 Stratford run to open the game.
Stratford led 32-21 at halftime before using a 13-5 volley in the third period to boost its lead to 45-26.
Jaelee Korzan also reached double figures for Stratford with 13 points. Morgan Boyles was next with seven. Lundyn Anderson went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and scored six points for the locals.
Bess hit two 3-pointers and Shawnda McMillen and Grace Wright both hit one triple apiece.
Dibble got a team-best 12 pints from freshman Shilah McGaha, who hit a pair of 3-point baskets. No other Lady Demon scored more than five.
Stratford made 10-of-14 free throws compared to a 6-of-10 outing by Dibble.
Sasakwa girls pound Paden
PADEN — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings used a first-quarter shutout and raced past host Paden 60-33 in Little River Conference action Tuesday night.
The Lady Vikings, ranked No. 16 in Class B, improved to 9-3 on the year, while Paden dipped to 9-6.
“We picked up a good conference win. Our defense was pretty sharp and we shot the ball a lot better tonight,” said SHS girls coach Nikki Wolfe.
Sasakwa built leads of 16-0 and 22-4 to start the game. The Lady Vikings pushed their advantage to 44-17 after three quarters.
Senior Alina Rangel scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Vikings on the strength of five 3-pointers. Junior Emileigh Palmer was next with 11 points and sank a trio of 3-point baskets. Senior Elle Odom and sophomore McKayla Harjo also reached double figures with 10 points each.
Junior Allie Rangel scored four points before leaving the game with a knee injury in the second quarter.
Sasakwa travels to New Lima Friday night.
