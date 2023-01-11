ALEX — Cyril hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and held off Stratford 41-35 Saturday night in the finals of the 2023 Alex Longhorn Classic.
Stratford, ranked No. 16 in Class 2A, dropped to 9-2 on the year. Class A No. 7 Cyril won its seventh consecutive game and improved to 12-1.
“We played really well against one of the top teams in Class A. It was anyone’s game until the end. I was very pleased with how we competed,” said Stratford girls coach Mark Savage.
The Stratford boys captured third place in the tournament with a 62-44 win over Mt. View-Gotebo. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 14 in Class 2A, improved to 8-3, while MTVG dropped to an identical 8-3.
Both SHS clubs hosted Dibble Tuesday night and were scheduled to trek to Wayne Friday night.
GIRLS
Championship
Cyril 41, Stratford 35
The game was tight throughout. Cyril led 15-14 after the first period and carried a 24-22 lead into the break. The Lady Pirates were clinging to a 29-28 lead after three quarters before holding off Stratford in the final frame.
Freshman Jaelee Korzan led a balanced Stratford offense with 10 points. Trinity Bess, another SHS freshman, scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Senior Lundyn Anderson was next with seven points, all in the first half. She also hit two 3-point baskets. Senior Kourtney Willingham scored six points and hit one triple.
Bradi Harman led Cyril with 17 points. Hadley Gibson and Whitney McHugh scored eight points apiece for the Lady Pirates. Gibson and Makenzie Raasch both sank fourth-quarter treys.
BOYS
3rd Place
Stratford 62, MTVG 44
The Stratford Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit by dominating the middle two quarters and coasted to the victory.
Mt. View-Gotebo led 11-8 after the first quarter. But the Bulldogs responded by outscoring the Tigers 41-10 over the next to frames to seize control.
Junior Walker Chandler led the SHS offense with 13 points and five rebounds. Junior Canaan Weddle scored 12 points and Hunter Morton finished with 10. Both Chandler and Morton hit two 3-pointers each.
Sean Harian pulled down a team-best seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Alden Kimberlin led the Tigers with 18 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Paden Jackson sank a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 for MTVG. Blake Maxwell also hit three triples for all nine of his points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.