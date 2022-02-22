HINTON — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs got their playoff run started on a high note with a 46-28 win over host Hinton Saturday night in a Class 2A District Tournament championship contest.
The Lady Bulldogs improve to 19-5 on the year and find themselves in a local showdown with No. 5 Latta at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A Regional winner’s bracket game at Bridge Creek High School. Hinton slipped into the loser’s bracket at 7-17.
In a boys district title game, Stratford nearly pulled off the upset of the 2A playoffs before the host and sixth-ranked Comets held on for a 63-61 win.
Stratford fell to 7-16, while Hinton moved to 19-5.
“We are proud of how the guys came ready to compete tonight. We came out shooting pretty well. We just had too many mental lapses and our second-half fouls really hurt us,” said Stratford boys coach Ray Ardery. “We look forward to competing in regionals next week and are hopeful to put a couple of wins together.”
The Bulldogs will battle Dibble at 3 p.m. Thursday in a regional elimination game at Bridge Creek High School.
GIRLS
Stratford 46
Hinton 28
Stratford raced out to a 19-7 lead and limited Hinton to just a bucket by Jalen Weidemann in the second quarter in a 16-2 surge that put the visitors on top 35-9 by halftime.
Jaedyn Getman finished with a double-double that included 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Stratford.
Grace Wright hit a pair of early 3-pointers and finished with eight points. Morgan Boyles had a solid all-around game with six points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Haley Combs scored seven to lead Hinton, while Alex Kimble and Alyssa Hale chipped in six points apiece.
BOYS
Hinton 63
Stratford 61
Stratford stayed on top for three quarters. The Bulldogs led 21-16 after the first quarter, 36-32 at halftime and 47-44 heading into the final frame.
But the Comets finished the game on a 19-14 run to rally for the win.
Walker Chandler led the SHS charge with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-point baskets. He also had five rebounds and five assists.
No other Stratford player hit double figures. Axel McKinney and David Arriaga were next with seven points each. Hunter Norton, Tucker Maxwell and Canaan Weddle all finished with six points apiece. Sean Harian rounded out the SHS scoring with five points.
Morton also had four steals and Harian pulled down six boards.
Brayden Strong hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for Hinton. Post player Seth Spady followed with 16 points and Jase Norton also reached double figures with 15 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.