Stratford girls roll at Alex tourney

ALEX – Jaedyn Getman nailed 7-of-8 free throws in finishing with 13 points and was named the most valuable player Saturday, as the Stratford Lady Bulldogs clipped Calumet 44-31 in the championship game of the Alex Longhorn Invitational.
Getman was joined in double figures by JimyJo Lemmings with 12, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Maranda Youngwolfe followed with eight points while also connecting on two treys. Laney Anderson tacked on five points, including one 3-point bucket, and was named to the all-tournament team.
Breanna Ray topped Calumet with 14 points and Brianna Myers chipped in 11, including three treys.
Stratford led 13-8 after one quarter and went on a 12-7 spurt in the second in establishing a 25-15 halftime advantage. A 13-7 third-quarter run by the Lady Bulldogs helped put the game out of reach.
“We had three good games of playing very good defensively. We were able to control the tempo and limit our turnovers,” said Stratford head coach Mark Savages. “Everyone stepped up their game, and we had quality minutes from players coming off the bench. It was a total team effort.”
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, have now won eight straight games to improve to 11-1 on the year.
Semifinals
Stratford 48, Alex 22
Getman poured in 20 points as the Lady Bulldogs outscored the hosts 14-0 in the opening quarter in rolling to the easy semifinal win.
Lemmings and Abbi Phelps contributed five points each to the Stratford offense. Phelps had one of her team’s two 3-pointers.
The Lady Bulldogs led 29-1 at halftime and 41-9 through three periods.
Alex, winners of nine straight games to start the season, dropped to 9-1.
Stratford is back in action tonight at Dibble.
