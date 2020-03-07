Stratford girls rebound from slow start

WEATHERFORD — In a slow and deliberate game, the Stratford Lady Bulldogs rallied in the second half to beat Merritt in the Area IV consolation opening-round game Thursday at Southwestern University.
A 10-2 run to start the second half and an 11-2 run over the final nine minutes lifted the Lady Bulldogs to a 33-24 win over the Oilerettes.
The first quarter was slow, with Merritt leading 2-0 after the opening eight minutes.
Stratford got going in the second quarter, scoring 11 points behind Laney Anderson’s four points. Merritt scored 12 points in the quarter and grabbed a 14-11 lead at the break.
Abbi Phelps opened the second half with a 3-pointer, tying the score at 14-14 30 seconds into the half.
That sparked the first big run of the game for the Lady Bulldogs, as they went on a 10-2 surge to open up a five-point lead. Phelps had two big 3-pointers in the run, and Jaedyn Getman and JimmyJo Lemmings added baskets in the paint.
Merritt responded with six straight points to grab a 22-21 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. Phelps gave Stratford back the lead with a late 3-pointer, as Stratford took a 24-22 lead into the final 8 minutes.
Phelps’ 3-pointer, coupled with Angel Wood’s 3-pointer, was part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 29-22 lead midway through the fourth.
Merritt hit a pair of free throws with three minutes left that cut the lead to 29-24.
Getman hit the final three points of the game, including a free throw with 22 seconds left, pushing the Stratford run to 11-2 and a 9-point win.
Phelps led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points on 4 3-pointers. Getman finished with 7, all in the second half. Laney Anderson added 4, Wood 3, Lemmings 2, Maranda Youngwolfe 2 and Raivette Tom 2.
The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the Area IV Consolation semifinal, where they faced Cashion at 1:30 p.m. back Friday at Southwestern. Cashion defeated OCA 72-59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.