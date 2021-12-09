CALVIN — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs snapped a halftime tie with an 11-1 surge in the third quarter to break away for a 37-28 win over Asher Tuesday in the first round of the Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Calvin.
The Lady Bulldogs (No. 15 in Class 2A), still playing without injured senior standout Jaedyn Getman, improved to 2-1 on the year, while Asher dropped to 2-8.
The game was knotted at 19-19 at halftime before the big SHS third-quarter volley helped the Lady Bulldogs carry a 30-20 lead into the fourth period.
Kourtney Willingham and Lundyn Anderson scored eight points apiece to pace the Stratford offense, while Morgan Boyles and Grace Wright followed with seven points each.
Wright grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, while Boyles added seven caroms. Anderson finished with five steals and three assists for Stratford.
Ryleigh Reeser led Asher with 10 points, while Kathryn Dixson followed with nine. Alexis Johnston added eight points for coach BJ Echard’s bunch.
Stratford faces Roff at 6:30 p.m. tonight in a semifinal game, while Asher meets Calvin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in consolation place.
GIRLS
Roff 51, Calvin 34
After a tight first quarter, the Lady Tigers — ranked No. x in Class B — got some breathing room by outscoring host Calvin 32-18 over the middle two frames.
Payton Owens hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to pace the RHS offense, while Abby Salter drained three triples and scored 13. Chloe Eldred just missed double figures with nine points.
Mena Harrison led Calvin with 10 points and Brylee Swadley was next with nine. Andi Winningham added seven points for the home team.
Roff plays Stratford at 6:30 p.m. tonight, while Calvin tangles with Asher at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS
Calvin 57, Stratford 37
Calvin senior Kobe Harrison exploded for a game-high 26 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 57-37 win over Stratford.
Calvin jumped on top right from the start with a 12-5 run in the first quarter. The hosts led 25-20 at halftime before outscoring Stratford a combined 32-17 over the final two periods.
Jacobie Lacy also reached double figures for Calvin with 13 points, while Nevon Bump hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
Hunter Morton finished with 15 points and five rebounds for coach Ray Ardery’s club. No other SHS player scored more than five.
Roff 60, Asher 41
The Roff Tigers saw nine different players reach the scoring column in the first-round win over Asher.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, led 14-7 after the first quarter and 31-20 by halftime. Roff finished the game on a 20-13 run.
Tallen Bagwell scored 13 points to pace the balanced Roff offense. Drew Sheppard followed with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Brighton Gregory scored eight for the Tigers, while Dylan Reed followed added seven.
Devon Lamb scored 16 points for the Indians and sank 8-of-10 free throws. Mikey Vanschuyver was next with eight points and went 4-of-4 from the line. Trace King sank 5-of-5 free shots and scored seven.
As a team, Asher finished 20-of-25 from the charity stripe.
Roff advances to tonight’s 4:45 p.m. semifinal contest versus Allen and Asher meets Stonewall at 4:45 p.m. Friday in consolation play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.