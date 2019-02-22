VANOSS — The Stratford High School girls basketball team finally ran away from Ninnekah in the end.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Owls 17-9 to start the fourth quarter and sped past Ninnekah 66-48 Thursday afternoon in a Class 2A Regional Tournament elimination game inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Stratford improved to 19-5 on the season and will play in another regional consolation contest against the loser of a Thursday night contest between No. 18 Mangum and No. 12 Sayre at 1:30 p.m. today at Boone Apache High School. Ninnekah’s season came to an end at 15-11.
“We did some good things today, and we still have to work on a few things. We’re happy to be playing tomorrow, for sure,” Stratford head coach Mark Savage told The Ada News following the game. “We looked good, and we looked bad. We were kind of on both ends of it. But if you play and advance, it’s a good day.”
Ninnekah post player Megan Tyler scored on a putback to open the fourth quarter and get the Lady Owls within 41-33. However, the Lady Bulldogs repeatedly scored layups on fast-break buckets by beating a Ninnekah press during a 13-5 volley that all but put the game away.
Stratford led 60-42 after a tough bucket inside by Laney Anderson with 3:44 left and led by as many as 20 in the closing minutes.
“We broke their pressure and shot a few layups, which helped us down the stretch,” Savage said.
Ninnekah standout guard Tristan Baker was shaken up after a layup attempt following the opening tip and missed the remainder of the first quarter. She returned in the second quarter but was mostly ineffective, thanks in part to a gritty Stratford defense led by on ball defender Angel Wood, who also scored 11 points to help the SHS cause.
Baker finished with just eight points and went 2-of-6 from the free-throw line.
“She can play. That was kind of our game plan coming in — slow down No. 3 (Baker) and No. 13 (Jayah Rodriguez, who scored just six points). They can both get to the rim and shoot the 3. We did a pretty good job on both of those kids today,” Savage said.
Stratford led 15-8 after the first quarter, thanks to a hot start by Katy Tice, who scored eight in the period. She finished with a career-high 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
“It was good to see that from Katy,” Savage said.
Stratford led 27-20 at halftime and stretched its lead to 41-30 after an Anderson putback with 33 seconds left in the third period. Anderson recorded a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds for the locals.
As is often the case, freshman sensation Jaedyn Getman led the Stratford offense with a game-high 23 points to go with five boards.
“That’s what we expect from her. She’s a special player. She just turned 15. She’s going to be a good one,” Savage said.
Abbi Phelps rounded out the Stratford scoring with four points.
Tyler paced the Lady Owls with 11 points.
By The Numbers
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
At Vanoss
Loser’s Bracket
STRATFORD 15 12 14 25 — 66
NINNEKAH 8 12 11 17 — 48
STRATFORD: Jaedyn Getman 23, Katy Tice 16, Laney Anderson 12, Angel Wood 11, Abbi Phelps 4.
NINNEKAH: Megan Tyler 11, Kaylee Rodrigues 9, Tristan Baker 8, McKenzee Sneed 6, Baylee Pitts 6, Jayah Rodriguez 4, Kaylee Crutchfield 2, Mariah Watson 2.
3-point goals: Tice 4 (S); Sneed 2, K. Rodriguez 1 (N).
Fouled out: None.
