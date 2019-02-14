STRATFORD — Freshman Jaedyn Getman fired in 22 points, including 15 in the first half, and the Lady Bulldogs hung on to slip past Allen 52-51 in a Tuesday night home game.
Stratford improved to 18-4 but isn’t among the Class 2A rankings. Allen dropped to 13-10 and has lost its last six games.
In the boys game, Allen struck early and often and cruised past the host Bulldogs 81-64.
GIRLS
Stratford 52, Allen 51
Stratford was 18-of-25 from the free-throw line, while Allen was 13-of-16. The Lady Bulldogs led 14-13 after one quarter. The Lady Mustangs held a 26-24 halftime advantage, and the two teams were deadlocked at 41 entering the fourth quarter. Stratford won the final frame 11-10.
Abbi Phelps scored 14 points for Stratford, including one trey. Laney Anderson and Katy Tice chipped in six points each for the winners. Tice knocked down one 3-point shot. Kinsey Nix, behind three treys, fueled Allen with 18 points. Teammate Kaylyn Rowsey finished with 15 points, including one 3-point basket, and Sunzie Harrison ended up with 10 points, including two triples.
The Stratford girls will meet the Walters (8-14)-Rush Springs (15-7) winner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a Class 2A District Tournament title game in Stratford.
Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs face Healdton (10-13) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Allen High School in a Class 2A District Tournament elimination game.
BOYS
Allen 81, Stratford 64
The Class 2A 15th-ranked Allen Mustangs had four players reach double figures, led by Chad Milne’s game-high 29, in an 81-64 victory over the host Stratford Bulldogs.
Allen improved to 19-5 with the victory, while Stratford stumbled to an even 11-11 mark.
Hunter Simpson, who signed with East Central University to play football, added 18 points for Allen. Kaden Mills, with 12, and Aaron Dockery, with 10, rounded out the double-digit scoring for the visitors.
Mills nailed four 3-point shots, and Tadyn Walker nailed two on his way to finishing with eight points. Milne managed to hit one trey as well.
Caleb Miller paced Stratford with 18 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, and Blake Patrom ended up with 14 points. Russell Caton and Luke Miller followed with 10 points each in a balanced Stratford offense.
The Mustangs opened up a 25-10 first quarter to take control. It was 43-22 at halftime, and it was 67-44 through three periods.
Allen will await the Healdton (10-12)-Caddo (13-8) winner in a Class 2A District Tournament championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday night in Allen.
The Bulldogs face Rush Springs (2-17) in a Class 2A District Tournament elimination game at 8 p.m. Friday in Stratford.
———o———
The Boxscores
Tuesday, Feb. 12
GIRLS
At Stratford
Stratford 52, Allen 51
ALLEN 13 13 15 10 — 51
STRATFORD 14 10 17 11 — 52
ALLEN – Kinsey Nix 18, Kaylyn Rowsey 15, Sunzie Harrison 10, Emily Sells 4, Calissa Childers 2, Kinlee Cundiff 2.
STRATFORD – Jaedyn Getman 22, Abbi Phelps 14, Laney Anderson 6, Katy Tice 6, Angel Wood 4.
3-point goals: Nix 3, Harrison 2, Rowsey 1 (A); Phelps 1, Tice 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
At Stratford
Allen 81, Stratford 64
ALLEN 25 18 24 14 — 81
STRATFORD 10 12 22 20 — 64
ALLEN – Chad Milne 29, Hunter Simpson 18, Kaden Mills 12, Aaron Dockery 10, Tadyn Walker 8, Chris Holcomb 2, Nathan Hammonds 2.
STRATFORD – Caleb Miller 18, Blake Patrom 14, Russell Caton 10, Luke Miller 10, Trevan Willingham 6, Brisyn Markovich 2, Carter 2, Logan Hawkins 2.
3-point goals: Mills 4, Walker 2, Milne 1 (A); C. Miller 2, Willingham 2 (S).
Fouled Out: Simpson (A).
