STONEWALL — Stratford trailed for most of three quarters against Stonewall during their matchup Tuesday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium. But a strong finish allowed the Lady Bulldogs to come away with a 55-49 victory.
It was the season-opener for coach Mark Savage’s squad, while Stonewall dropped to 3-4.
Stonewall held a slim 20-18 lead after the first quarter and still was clinging to a 32-30 advantage at the break.
The Lady Longhorns led 41-40 heading into the pivotal fourth period. Stratford ended the game on a 15-8 run.
Morgan Boyles and Trinity Bess both hit huge 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter for Stratford.
Kourtney Willingham paced the Stratford offense with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Bess also hit two triples and scored 12 points for the visitors, while Lundyn Anderson also hit double digits with 11 points, including five in the fourth period.
Lilly Wyche paced the Lady Longhorn offense with 14 points and Jakobi Worcester also hit double figures with 11. Faith Ross and Carlee Gayler both sank three 3-point baskets each and scored nine points apiece for the home team.
Stonewall sank six of their eight total 3-pointers — including two by Madison Davis — in the first quarter.
Stratford hosts Wewoka tonight while Stringtown visits Stonewall.
Lady Tigers turn back Caney
ROFF — The Roff Lady Tigers limited Caney to just three points in the third quarter and rallied past the Lady Cougars 43-34 at home Tuesday night.
Roff improved to 2-4 with the victory, while the Lady Cougars left town at 5-3.
Caney led 19-18 at halftime before Roff responded with a 12-3 surge in the third period.
Senior Breanna Britt led a balanced RHS offense with 10 points. Chloe Eldred followed with nine points and Shelby Ensey chipped in eight.
Leah Smith and Olivia Brown scored eight points each to pace the Caney club.
Roff travels to Earlsboro tonight.
Strong start propels Tupelo
TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers pitched a first-quarter shutout on the way to a 38-18 home win over Milburn Tuesday night.
Tupelo improved to 3-4 on the season, while Milburn fell to 0-5.
Tupelo outscored Milburn 10-0 to start the game and led 24-4 by halftime.
Kylee Watson scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Lady Tigers. Isabella Neal just missed double figures with nine points and Kayle Watson rounded out the THS offense with six points. Kylee Watson hit a trio of 3-pointers for the home team.
Tupelo is back in action tonight at Stuart.
Sasakwa swats Graham-Dustin
GRAHAM — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings got their 2022-23 season kicked off in impressive fashion by bolting past host Graham-Dustin 78-18 Monday night.
Sasakwa led 27-2 after the first quarter and forged a 43-8 halftime advantage.
“We were able to get our season started off on a good note. Everyone scored and contributed. I’m proud of all the hard work the girls have been putting in,” said Sasakwa head coach Rikki Wolfe.
Emileigh Palmer led the SHS offense with 20 points. Both Alina Rangel and Nora Harjo added 12 points apiece. Rangel hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Vikings.
Sasakwa opens the home portion of its schedule tonight when Indianola visits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.