ALEX — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs couldn’t heat up in a 38-26 loss to Calumet Saturday in the finals of the 2022 Longhorn Classic in Alex.
The Lady Bulldogs had advanced to the championship game with a 31-23 win over Allen Friday night.
Stratford left Alex with a 6-4 record. Allen improved to 10-2 after a 47-27 win over Wayne in Saturday’s third-place contest but no information was made available for that contest.
Calumet improved to 10-6.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Championship
Calumet 38
Stratford 26
The game was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter, but the Lady Chieftains outscored Stratford 13-5 in the second quarter to take a 23-15 lead at the break. A low-scoring second half saw the Lady Chieftains hold a 15-11 advantage over the final two frames.
“We just shot the ball poorly,” said Stratford head coach Mark Savage.
The Lady Bulldogs finished 9-of-36 (25%) from the field and hit 2-of-5 free throws.
Jaedyn Getman, who returned to the court at Alex after rehabbing a knee injury, led the SHS offense with 10 points, including a pair of 3-poointers. Kourtney Willingham followed with seven points, all in the first period, while Morgan Boyles hit a pair of triples and scored six points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Brie Mayers led Calumet with 15 points, including four first-half 3-point baskets. Lilly Thomas followed with 12 points, while Allie Harris chipped in seven — all in th esecond half.
The Lady Chieftains finished 10-of-15 from the free-throw line and sank 5-of-7 in the fourth period.
Friday, Jan. 7
Semifinals
Stratford 31, Allen 23
Defense was the theme of this semifinal contest between the two Pontotoc Conference foes.
Allen limited Stratford to a single field goal by Jaedyn Getman in the first quarter and held an early 6-2 advantage.
Stratford turned the tables in the second period, limiting Allen to a pair of free throws in the second period during a pivotal 13-2 run that put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 15-8 at halftime.
The teams played nearly even in the second half with Stratford holding a 16-15 edge.
“We gave a tremendous defensive effort in the loss,”said Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh. “We held Getman to only two field goals for the night (both in the first half). But Stratford’s length and size gave us trouble with our scoring.”
Getman and Morgan Boyles both ended with four fouls apiece and SHS head coach Mark Savage said his team couldn’t find an offensive rhythm.
“It was a hard-fought game. We had to battle through some foul trouble,” he said.
Lundyn Anderson led the SHS offense with 10 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. Getman finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. Boyles added five second-half points.
Allen was paced by Stoney Cully, who had seven points. Kaylee Davis hit a pair of treys for six points. Brooklyn Sanders added five points for the Lady Mustangs.
Allen finished 5-of-11 from the free-throw line compared to a 8-of-14 showing for Stratford.
