ALLEN — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs used a steady dose of Jaedyn Getman and sprinkled in six 3-pointers in a 60-37 win over host Allen Thursday night in a semifinal game at the 2019 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Stratford, ranked No. 19 in Class 2A, improved to 3-0 and set up a championship matchup with unbeaten Vanoss. The Lady Wolves, No. 2 in Class 2A, blitzed Roff 85-25 in a semifinal contest earlier in the day to improve to 8-0 on the year.
Getman was a force in the paint for Stratford. She poured in a game-high 32 points to go with nine rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocked shots. She finished 11-of-18 from the field and 10-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Stratford also had a huge 42-25 rebounding edge and limited Allen to 9-of-40 (22.5%) shooting.
The not-so-good news: Allen’s pressure defense forced 26 Stratford turnovers, and the Lady Bulldogs missed 12 free throws (18-of-30).
“We had good and bad moments,” Stratford head coach Mark Savage told The Ada News. “Allen has a good team and caused us some problems with their pressure. I thought we did a good job of contesting their shooters. It was a good test against a quality opponent. I liked our competitiveness.”
Stratford tried to leave the Lady Mustangs behind early, racing out to a 9-0 lead.
JimmyJo Lemmings sank an early 3-pointer, Getman scored back-to-back buckets and Abbi Phelps sank two free throws.
Allen responded with 10 unanswered points.
Kinsey Nix, who surpassed 1,000 career points on Tuesday night, hit two free throws to start the AHS surge. Calissa Childers beat a Stratford press for a layup, Emily Sells drained a 3-pointer and Kinlee Cundiff converted an old fashioned three-point play after a strong move to the basket that put Allen on top 10-9 after the first quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the second period with a 15-4 run to regain their double-digit lead. Maranda Youngwolfe buried a 3-pointer — her only field goal attempt of the game — to make it 24-14 at the 3:06 mark of the second stanza.
The Lady Bulldogs led 26-19 at halftime.
Stratford took command with a 12-2 volley to open the third quarter.
After two Nix free throws trimmed the SHS advantage to 31-21, Stratford got five points from Getman (including a three-point play) and a 3-pointer from Angel Wood to push the SHA lead to 38-21 at the 2:32 mark of the period.
Allen never got closer than 11 in the fourth quarter.
Lemmings had a strong night for the Lady Bulldogs, finishing with 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Wood chipped in seven points for the visitors.
Nix scored 15 points and sank 12-of-15 free throws for Allen. Childers reached eight points and pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds before fouling out. Rowsey scored seven fo the hosts.
There were a combined 52 free throws attempted in the contest.
“We had to overcome some foul problems. Nix did a great job of taking the ball to the hole, and we fouled her too much,” Savage said.
A new set of challenges awaits the Lady Bulldogs in tonight’s (5:30 p.m.) championship game opposite Class 2A powerhouse Vanoss.
“Vanoss has a great team and is very well-coached. Everybody in 2A is having nightmares on how to beat them. We’re excited for the opportunity to play against the best,” Savage said.
Allen squares off against Roff at 2:30 p.m. today in the third-place contest.
Vanoss roughs up Roff
ALLEN – Lizzy Simpson poured in 23 points and Rileigh Rush collected 22, and the Vanoss Lady Wolves rolled over Roff 85-25 in the semifinals of the Pontotoc Conference Tournament Thursday at Allen High School.
The Lady Wolves, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, improved to 8-0 on the year, while Roff dropped to 3-5. Vanoss battles Stratford at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the title game, while the Lady Tigers face host Allen at 2:30 p.m. for third place.
Vanoss drained 13 treys in the game. Rush led the way with six, while Emrie Ellis and Abbi Snow added two apiece. Ellis ended up with 16 total points for the game.
Emily Wilson chipped in six points, including one 3-point basket, and Jacee Underwood nailed one trey in finishing with five points.
Payton Owens was the high scorer for Roff with 11 points, and Abby Salter added nine for Roff. Both players each knocked down three 3-point shots. All of the Lady Tiger field goals came from 3-point range, while the rest of the scoring came from the foul line.
The Lady Wolves raced out to a 21-6 advantage through one quarter and went on a 33-2 spurt in the second while building a huge 54-8 halftime cushion. The lead had ballooned to 59-9 midway through the third period.
It was 65-15 heading to the fourth quarter.
Both teams struggled from the charity stripe, with Vanoss converting just 8-of-17 attempts and Roff only 7-of-16.
Tupelo boys stall Stonewall
Bentley Bills tossed in 16 points, including a pair of 3-point buckets, and Ty Bourland tallied 11 points to help the Tupelo Tigers defeat Pontotoc Conference rival Stonewall 52-39 in consolation play Thursday night.
Tupelo improved to 3-6 on the year and snapped a three-game losing skid, while Stonewall dropped to 0-8.
“I thought we played OK. It was good to get a win,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
The game was tight through three quarters. Tupelo led 13-9 after one period and 26-22 at halftime.
The Tigers held a 36-31 lead after three frames but outscored Stonewall 16-8 to end the game.
Cody Airington and Jacob Martinez supplied eight points each to the Tiger attack. Michael Moralez followed with five points, including one trey, to go with five steals, and James Beach chipped in four points to go with his seven rebounds.
Clayton Findley fired in a game-high 24 points for the Longhorns as he knocked down four 3-point shots.
Tupelo will battle Calvin for the consolation championship at 1 p.m. today.
Calvin stumps Stratford boys
Charlie Harden tossed in 17 points, including one trey, and the Calvin Bulldogs outlasted the Stratford Bulldogs 61-51 in consolation bracket play at the Pontotoc Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Three other Calvin players reached double figures. Antonio Ruiz-Cremades tallied 13 points, while Adryn Ingle and Jonas Winningham chipped in 10 apiece. Ingle and Winningham also knocked down two 3-point baskets each. Jake McRay also supplied eight points for the winners.
Brisyn Markovich led Stratford with 13 points. Trevan Willingham and Caleb Miller followed with 12 points each. Willingham also nailed two treys and grabbed five rebounds, and Miller converted one 3-point shot. Payton Wood contributed five points, including one trey, and blocked three shots. Laken Dempsey also pulled down five rebounds to go with his three points.
Stratford was plagued by foul problems, as Russell Caton, Miller and Markovich each had early exits.
Calvin faces Tupelo for the boys consolation crown at 1 p.m. today.
———o———
Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
