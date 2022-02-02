MAUD — It didn’t take long for the Stratford Lady Bulldogs to establish their dominance over Maud during a Saturday night road trip.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-4 lead to start the game and coasted past the host Lady Tigers 72-17.
Coach Mark Savage’s squad improved to 13-5 on the year, while Maud fell to 7-7.
In the boys game, Stratford controlled this early before Maud used a late comeback to stun the Bulldogs 59-55.
Maud improved to 12-2 on the year, while Stratford — currently in the midst of a six-game losing skid — dropped to 6-11.
Both Stratford teams hosted Roff on Tuesday and the Bulldogs head to Asher on Friday.
GIRLS
Stratford 72, Maud 17
It was all Stratford, especially in the first half. The Lady Bulldogs used a dominating 22-2 jaunt in the second period to build a 44-6 halftime lead.
Jaedyn Getman poured in a game-high 25 points in just three quarters of action to pace the SHS offense.
No other Stratford player hit double figures but a total of 10 Lady Bulldogs reached the scoring column.
Morgan Boyles and Lundyn Anderson scored eight points apiece for the visitors, while Kourtney Willingham followed with seven. Both Rai McMillen and Tinley Dempsey chipped in six points each for the Lady Bulldogs.
Jaycee Pack paced the Maud squad with seven points, all in the second half.
Maud finished 9-of-16 from the free-throw line, while Stratford hit 6-of-9 free shots.
BOYS
Maud 59, Stratford 55
The Bulldogs held first-half leads of 10-9 and 27-21. Coach Ray Ardery’s club was still on top 46-41 heading into the fourth period before Maud ended the game on an 18-9 run to rally for the victory.
Walker Chandler led all scorers with 19 points for the Bulldogs and rained in five 3-pointers. Sean Harian was next with 14 points. David Arriaga followed with seven.
Hunter Morton finished with a team-high five assists and Chandler added four dimes. Harian and Canaan Weddle each grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Jerry Daubert led the Maud offense with 17 points including a trio of 3-point baskets. Rodney Day followed with 13 points and sank a pair of triples, while Bryce Bottoms also hit double figures with 12. Zach Moutaw hit three shots from beyond the arc for all nine of his points.
